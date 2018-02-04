Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.

At Sochi 2014, Olympic ski jumper Taylor Henrich participated in the Olympic debut of women’s ski jumping, finishing 13th in the individual normal hill event, she later became the first Canadian woman to win a World Cup medal in her sport in 2015.

Get to know Canada’s skiing powerhouse.

Team Canada - Taylor Henrich - Sochi 2014

Taylor Henrich

Check out all of the athletes headed to PyeongChang 2018, in our Team Canada roster.

