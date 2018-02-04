“Hello my name is…” is a series dedicated to learning more about some of Canada’s top winter athletes ahead of PyeongChang 2018.
At Sochi 2014, Olympic ski jumper Taylor Henrich participated in the Olympic debut of women’s ski jumping, finishing 13th in the individual normal hill event, she later became the first Canadian woman to win a World Cup medal in her sport in 2015.
Get to know Canada’s skiing powerhouse.
"People always told me that the sky's the limit…But I live in a world with no sky" #teamcanada🇨🇦#canadiansnowangel #skijumper @teamcanada @csicalgary #limitless #soaring #Skijumping -Sending out a very special Thank you to @davehollandpics it was a pleasure to work with such a talented photographer, your work is absolutely amazing!!
