Each day olympic.ca will be posting a preview of that day’s events. Here is what’s happening the evening of February 8 and on February 9, Days -1 and 0, respectively, of PyeongChang 2018

Curling

The mixed doubles team action continues Thursday evening with a double header. Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris will be looking to repeat their performance from earlier, when they won Team Canada’s first Olympic mixed doubles outing with a 6-4 win over the United States.

Lawes and Morris will be playing at 6:35 p.m. EST (3:35 p.m. PST) against China, and at 11:35 p.m. EST (8:35 p.m. PST) against Finland. After those two matches, they will return to action Friday evening, with a game against Switzerland at 7:05 p.m. EST (4:05 p.m. PST).

Figure skating

The mixed team in figure skating will perform their first two events Thursday night. Patrick Chan will be performing in the Men Short Program at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST), and Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford will be performing at 9:45 p.m. EST (6:45 p.m. PST). Duhamel, Radford, and Chan are all part of the Mixed Team silver medallists from Sochi 2014. Chan won an additional silver in Sochi in the men’s event.

Freestyle skiing

Thursday evening, both the women’s and men’s Moguls qualification rounds will begin.

The women start us off at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST). Andi Naude will be making her Olympic debut, whereas Audrey Robichaud and sisters Chloé Dufour-Lapointe are returning for their third Games. The latter won a silver at Sochi 2014 behind sister Justine Dufour-Lapointe, who is returning for her second Games.

The men follow the women at 9:45 p.m. EST (6:45 p.m. PST). Marc-Antoine Gagnon, Mikaël Kingsbury, and Philippe Marquis are back for their second Olympic Winter Games. In January 2018, Kingsbury became the record-holder for career World Cup moguls victories, winning his 48th title.

Snowboard

Snowboard kicks off its first event Friday evening at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PST) with the qualification rounds for Men’s Slopestyle. Mark McMorris, Max Parrot, and Sébastien Toutant return for their second Games, while Tyler Nicholson is the lone rookie on the men’s squad. McMorris, who earned a bronze medal at Sochi 2014, is valiantly returning from a crash in March 2017, where he’d sustained multiple injuries.

Opening ceremony

While not an athletic event, the opening ceremony is still pretty important! It will be televised live for viewers Friday morning at 6 a.m. EST (3 a.m. PST). If you’re not a morning bird, not to worry! The ceremony will be rebroadcast Friday evening at 9 p.m. EST (6 p.m. PST).

