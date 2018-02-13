Did you know that PyeongChang 2018 is the first time the Winter Olympic Games has seen mixed doubles action?

Here’s some other fun facts you might not know about curling, and Team Canada’s history in it.

Curling was first believed to be played in 16th century Scotland, some four hundred years before Canada started dominating this sport.

Curling wasn’t added to the Olympic Winter Games calendar for good until Nagano 1998. Prior to returning to the program in Japan, curling had been an official sport at Paris 1924, where Great Britain won gold, Sweden took silver and the host nation France struck bronze in a three-country tournament.

Curling flirted with a return to the Games by being a demonstration sport at Lake Placid 1932, Calgary 1988, and Albertville 1992.

PyeongChang is the first time the Games has seen mixed doubles action.

Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won the inaugural gold medal in the event. Both are now double Olympic gold medallists having won women’s and men’s events respectively at previous Games.

With that win, Canada has currently won 11 medals in curling since its inclusion in 1998, with a chance to win two more in men’s and women’s competition in Korea.

The Lawes-Morris medal ensures that Canada has never gone without a medal in any Olympic curling competition since the sport returned to the program at Nagano.

Canada has won three consecutive gold medals in men’s competition heading into PyeongChang, starting with Turin 2006.

Overall the Canadian men’s medal record through five Games is three gold and two silver.

Canada’s women won their first Olympic gold in four Games at Sochi 2014 under Jennifer Jones.

Prior to Jones’ rink putting Canadian women back on top of the podium, Canada’s last women’s curling gold was in the sport’s return at Nagano under Sandra Schmirler.

The oldest athlete competing in PyeongChang is a curler. Cheryl Bernard is 51-years-old and won a silver at Vancouver 2010. She will be an alternate for Canadian women in Korea.

Canada’s overall men’s and women’s medal record in curling at the Olympic Games is five gold, three silver and two bronze.

