Did you know that PyeongChang 2018 is the first time the Winter Olympic Games has seen mixed doubles action?

Here’s some other fun facts you might not know about curling, and Team Canada’s history in it.

Curling was first believed to be played in 16th century Scotland, some four hundred years before Canada started dominating this sport. 

Canada’s Collin Mitchell in action at the 1998 Nagano Winter Olympics. (CP PHOTO/COC)

Curling wasn’t added to the Olympic Winter Games calendar for good until Nagano 1998. Prior to returning to the program in Japan, curling had been an official sport at Paris 1924, where Great Britain won gold, Sweden took silver and the host nation France struck bronze in a three-country tournament. 

Curling flirted with a return to the Games by being a demonstration sport at Lake Placid 1932, Calgary 1988, and Albertville 1992.

Team Canada Kaitlyn Lawes John Morris PyeongChang 2018

Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris of Canada on the podium after winning the Curling Mixed Doubles Gold Medal Game against Switzerland at the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Gangneung Curling Centre on February 13, 2018 in Gangneung, South Korea.(Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC)

PyeongChang is the first time the Games has seen mixed doubles action.

Canada’s Kaitlyn Lawes and John Morris won the inaugural gold medal in the event. Both are now double Olympic gold medallists having won women’s and men’s events respectively at previous Games. 

Canada’s Women’s curling team Atina Ford, Marcia Gudereit, Joan McCusker, Jan Betker and Sandra Schmirler (Left to Right) after winning a gold medal at the Nagano 1998 Olympic Winter Games. (CP PHOTO/COC)

With that win, Canada has currently won 11 medals in curling since its inclusion in 1998, with a chance to win two more in men’s and women’s competition in Korea. 

The Lawes-Morris medal ensures that Canada has never gone without a medal in any Olympic curling competition since the sport returned to the program at Nagano.

Photo: The Canadian Press

Canada’s Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols, Russ Howard, Jamie Korab and Mike Adam celebrate after recieving their gold medals in curling at the 2006 Olympic Winter Games in Turin, Italy Saturday, Feb. 25, 2006.(CP PHOTO/Ryan Remiorz)

Canada has won three consecutive gold medals in men’s competition heading into PyeongChang, starting with Turin 2006.

Overall the Canadian men’s medal record through five Games is three gold and two silver.

Canadian Women’s Curling team (left to right) Cheryl Noble, of Victoria, Kelley Law, of Coquitlam, B.C., Diane Nelson, of Burnaby, B.C., Julie Skinner, of Victoria, and Georgina Wheatcroft, of Victoria, show off their bronze medals Thursday Feb. 21, 2002, at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City. They beat Team USA to bring home the bronze. (CP Photo/COC/Andre Forget)

Canada’s women won their first Olympic gold in four Games at Sochi 2014 under Jennifer Jones

Prior to Jones’ rink putting Canadian women back on top of the podium, Canada’s last women’s curling gold was in the sport’s return at Nagano under Sandra Schmirler.

Team Canada Cheryl Bernard

Canadian skip Cheryl Bernard in action during a game against China on Sunday February 21, 2010 at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rick Eglinton

The oldest athlete competing in PyeongChang is a curler. Cheryl Bernard is 51-years-old and won a silver at Vancouver 2010. She will be an alternate for Canadian women in Korea. 

Canada’s overall men’s and women’s medal record in curling at the Olympic Games is five gold, three silver and two bronze.

