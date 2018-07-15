Canadians win beach volleyball gold and bronze in Gstaad

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes won gold in Gstaad, Switzerland on Sunday for their first podium finish of the season. Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson claimed bronze.

Pavan and Humana-Paredes beat Germans Julia Sude and Chantal Laboureur 2-1 for the gold medal (21-17, 12-21, 17-15). After winning the first set and dropping the second, Pavan and Humana-Paredes battled back to win a very close third set.

Fellow Canadians Bansley and Wilkerson continued their amazing run on the FIVB Beach Volleyball circuit with their sixth-straight top five finish and fourth medal of the season. On Sunday they beat Brazilians Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda Santos Lisboa 2-0 for bronze (21-19, 21-13).

Brandie Wilkerson of Canada, left, and her teammate Heather Bansley of Canada celebrate during a women’s quarter final game at the Beachvolley Worldtour Major Series, on Saturday, July 14, 2018 in Gstaad, Switzerland. (Peter Schneider/Keystone via AP)

The next stop on the FIVB circuit is Vienna from July 30 to August 5.

