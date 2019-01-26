Brady Leman raced to World Cup gold and Marielle Thompson won silver on Saturday in front of a home crowd in Blue Mountain, Ontario.

Leman, the reigning ski cross Olympic champion, was behind Johannes Rohrweck of Austria for most of the race before passing him for his second World Cup medal and first win of the season. Midol Bastien of France won silver and Rohrweck claimed bronze.

Watch @Lemanracing pushing the crowd @BlueMtnVillage by delivering the victory on home-soil in tonight´s big men´s final of the Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup. #fisfreestyle #skicross pic.twitter.com/mV681ohF5M — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 26, 2019

In the women’s race, 2014 Olympic champion, Thompson, crossed the line behind Fanny Smith of Switzerland to win her fourth World Cup medal of the season. Alizee Baron of France won bronze and Canada’s Brittany Phelan finished fourth after falling in the big final. Thompson opened the season with a bronze medal in Switzerland followed by silvers in Italy and Switzerland.

Watch @SmithFanny of Switzerland racing to her 17th victory in the Audi FIS Ski Cross World Cup in tonight´s big final at @BlueMtnVillage. #fisfreestyle #skicross pic.twitter.com/mrXV6OTGJ9 — FISfreestyle (@FISfreestyle) January 26, 2019

The Blue Mountain course and support of the home crowd has been shown to help this Canadian team. Thompson won the past two competitions held at Blue Mountain in 2017 and 2012 while Leman and teammate Chris Del Bosco finished 1-2 in both events.

The next stop on the ski cross World Cup circuit is St. Francois Longchamp, France January 31 – February 2.