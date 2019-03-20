AP Photo/Matt Dunham

Temperatures are finally heating up and Team Canada is ready to spring into action at summer competitions all across the country.

There are a number of important competitions that are happening on home soil the summer before Tokyo 2020. So, make your plans accordingly with this list and get ready to cheer on Team Canada at these not-to-be missed events.

April

April 3-7 — Swimming — Canadian Swimming Trials — Pan Am Sports Centre — Toronto, Ontario

The results of the trials will help select teams for the 2019 FINA World Championships, 2019 FINA World Junior Championships, 2019 Pan American Games, 2019 Para Pan American Games, and 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

April 4-7 — Diving — FINA Diving Grand Prix — Repsol Sport Centre — Calgary, Alberta

This is the second of nine events on the FINA Diving Grand Prix, one of the sport’s two international competition circuits.

April 26-28 — Diving — FINA Diving World Series — Centre Sportif du Parc olympique de Montréal — Montréal, Québec

The third of five stops on the FINA Diving World Series, which is the sport’s most prestigious and exclusive international competition circuit, featuring mostly Olympic and world medallists.

May

May 11-12 — Rugby — Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series — Westhills Stadium — Langford, British Columbia

The fifth of six stops on the 2019 Women’s World Rugby Sevens Series. The top four teams in the standings at the end of the season will qualify for Tokyo 2020.

May 28 – June 2 — Equestrian Jumping — FEI Jumping Nations Cup — Langley, British Columbia

The last opportunity for Canada to qualify for the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Final which will take place in Barcelona in October and have Olympic qualification on the line.

May 30 – June 1 — Artistic Swimming — FINA Artistic Swimming World Series — PEPS Aquatic Centre — Québec City, Québec

The seventh of eight stops on the international competition circuit will be good preparation for Team Canada before heading to the Pan Am Games where they’ll look to qualify for Tokyo 2020.

June

June 6-7 — Road Cycling — Grand Prix Cycliste de Gatineau and Chrono de Gatineau — Gatineau, Québec

Elite women from around the world will converge for two days of racing near the nation’s capital.

June 6-9 — Golf — RBC Canadian Open (men) — Hamilton Golf & Country Club — Ancaster, Ontario

The third-oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour will feature Canada’s top pro male golfers as they continue to earn ranking points towards Olympic qualification.

June 21-23 — Karate — WKF Karate-1 Series A — Montréal, Québec

This will be the first World Karate Federation senior Karate-1 competition to take place in North America. Valuable ranking points are available as athletes work towards qualifying for karate’s Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020.

June 24-30 — Fencing — Pan American Continental Championships — Toronto, Ontario

A preview of the Pan Am Games competition later in the summer featuring competitors from the Americas.

June 28-29 — Triathlon — ITU World Triathlon Series — Montréal, Québec

The sixth of nine stops on triathlon’s top international competition circuit.

July

July 2-7 — Badminton — BWF World Tour: Canada Open — Calgary, Alberta



The most prestigious badminton tournament in all of Canada will host elite players from all around the world for a major grand prize of $75,000.

July 5-7 — Judo — IJF World Tour: Grand Prix — Maurice Richard Arena — Montréal, Québec

For the first-time ever, Canada will host an event on the prestigious Judo Grand Prix, bringing together top athletes from more than 60 countries in their pursuit of Tokyo 2020 qualification.

July 13 — Skateboarding — World Tour: Vans Park Series — Montréal, Québec

Montréal is the third stop in the Vans Park Series before the world championships in September and the sport’s debut at Tokyo 2020.

July 17-21 — Beach Volleyball — FIVB World Tour — Edmonton, Alberta

This 3-star event will feature top competitors from around the world as they try to earn ranking points towards Olympic qualification.

July 20-21 — Triathlon — ITU World Triathlon Series — Edmonton, Alberta

The circuit returns to Canada for its eight of nine stops. Along with the individual races, the weekend will also include the relay, which will make its Olympic debut in Tokyo.

July 25 — Open Water Swimming — FINA Marathon Swim World Series — Lac St. Jean, Québec

This will be the fifth of nine stops on the World Series, which features 10km race that is on the Olympic program.

July 25-28 — Athletics — Canadian Track and Field Championships — Complexe Sportif Claude-Robillard — Montréal, Québec

Catch all of Canada’s track and field stars in action as this event will select the team for the IAAF World Championships in Qatar this fall.

August

August 3 — Open Water Swimming — FINA Marathon Swim World Series — Lac-Mégantic, Québec

This will be the sixth of nine stops on the World Series, which features 10km race that is on the Olympic program.

August 5-11 — Tennis — Rogers Cup (men): ATP Masters 1000 — Stade IGA — Montréal, Québec

The world’s best men’s players, including home grown talent such as Milos Raonic and Denis Shapovalov, compete on Canadian courts in the lead-up to the US Open.

August 5-11 — Tennis — Rogers Cup (women): WTA Premier 5 — Aviva Centre — Toronto, Ontario

The world’s best women’s players, including rising star Bianca Andreescu, compete on Canadian courts in the lead-up to the US Open.

August 16-20 — Sailing — Olympic Classes Regatta — Kingston, Ontario

This event features competition in Laser, Laser Radial, 49er, 49erFX and Finn classes.

August 20-25 — Equestrian Jumping — FEI World Cup North America — Vancouver, British Columbia

A four-star stop on the FEI Jumping World Cup.

August 22-25 — Golf — CP Women’s Open — Magna Golf Club — Aurora, Ontario

Home grown hero Brooke Henderson is the defending champion of the CP Women’s Open, a coveted tournament on the LPGA Tour.

August 25 – September 1 — Softball — WBSC Americas Olympic Qualifier — Surrey, British Columbia

Up to 16 teams from the Americas will be vying for two Olympic berths as softball returns to the Games at Tokyo 2020 after a 12-year absence.

August 28 – September 1 — Mountain Bike — UCI World Championships — Mont-Sainte-Anne, Québec

Mont-Sainte-Anne is hosting the world championships for a third time, a first in mountain bike history.

September

September 1-9 — Volleyball — Men’s NORCECA Championship — Winnipeg, Manitoba

This event is held every two years and features the top men’s players from eight countries from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.

September 13 — Road Cycling — UCI World Tour: Grand Prix de Québec — Grand Allée, Québec

Riders will complete 16 laps before the finale, which is a hill climb to the finish line in Old Québec.

September 14 — Taekwondo — Canada Open — Richmond Olympic Oval — Richmond, British Columbia

Athletes from around the world will look to earn ranking points towards Olympic qualification.

September 15 — Road Cycling — UCI World Tour: Grand Prix de Montréal — Montréal, Québec

The third-last event on the men’s 2019 World Tour calendar.

September 20-22 — Equestrian Jumping — Global Champions Tour — Montréal, Québec