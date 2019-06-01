THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The official Canadian roster has been announced and the first match of the 2019 Women’s World Cup kicks off on June 7.

Team Canada will begin the tournament against Cameroon on the fourth day of action on Monday, June 10 at 3:00 pm EDT (12:00 pm PDT).

Canada is expected to have a strong presence in the tournament after qualifying with a second-place finish at the 2018 CONCACAF Women’s Championship back in October.

Here are some fun facts about the championship and answers to some of your most frequently asked questions:

What is Team Canada’s schedule?

The Women’s World Cup begins on Friday, June 7 and runs through Sunday, July 7. The first 14 days will feature round robin play within set groups.

The top two teams of each group and the four best third-placed teams will move on to the round of 16. Games featuring the remaining 16 teams will be played between June 23-25.

Quarterfinals are June 27-29, with semifinals on July 2 and July 3.

The third place playoff match will be on July 6, and the battle for the trophy will be played July 7.

Canada will be competing in Group E with the following schedule:

June 10 – 3:00pm EDT/12:00pm PDT vs. Cameroon

June 15 – 3:00pm EDT/12:00pm PDT vs. New Zealand

June 20 – 12:00pm EDT/9:00am PDT vs. Netherlands

How can I watch Team Canada at the World Cup?

CTV and TSN are the official broadcaster of the tournament and will carry all of Team Canada’s games live in Canada. Check it out here.

Where is the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup?

Hosting responsibilities will be distributed across France between nine major cities: Montpellier, Nice, Valenciennes, Paris, Lyon, Reims, Le Havre, Grenoble and Rennes.

During the round robin, Canada is in Group E. This group will play games in Montpellier, Grenoble and Reims. All semifinal games and the gold medal match will be played in Lyon while the third place match will be played in Nice.

This will be the third time that France will be hosting the Women’s World Cup. The first time was in 1938 with the most recent time being in 1998 where they won the title.

From the French team’s previous success hosting, there is a lot of anticipated enthusiasm from the home crowd at this years Women’s World Cup.

After a global #FIFAWWC tour to rival one of the world's biggest bands, the 🏆 today started a tour of the 9 Host Cities in 🇫🇷. Paris was Stop 1. It will travel onwards by @SNCF to visit stadiums, local schools and city councils. #DareToShine pic.twitter.com/YcVsFBhBtt — FIFA Women's World Cup 🇫🇷 (@FIFAWWC) May 14, 2019

Who is on Team Canada’s roster?

Goalkeepers: Stephanie Labbé, Kailen Sheridan, Sabrina D’Angelo

Forwards: Jordyn Huitema, Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Adriana Leon, Jenna Hellstrom

Wing Forwards: Deanne Rose, Nichelle Prince

Centre-backs: Kadeisha Buchanan, Shelina Zadorsky, Rebecca Quinn, Shannon Woeller

Full-Backs: Allysha Chapman, Jayde Riviere, Ashley Lawrence, Lindsay Agnew

Midfielders: Julia Grosso, Desiree Scott, Sophie Schmidt, Gabrielle Carle, Jessie Fleming

Do we have any World Cup experience?

This is the seventh consecutive Women’s World Cup (1995 to 2019) that Canada will be competing in. Sinclair will be making her fifth appearance at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, tying the national record by Karina LeBlanc.

Team Canada veteran Schmidt is making her fourth appearance, while Labbé and Scott are making their third appearances.

Canada has a youthful team with a total of 14 debutants: Sheridan, Quinn, Riviere, Carle, Grosso, Huitema, D’Angelo, Woeller, Zadorsky, Agnew, Hellstrom Beckie, Prince and Rose.

Of those rookies, Grosso, Huitema and Riviere are all 18 years old.

Will any records be broken?

Sinclair, Canada’s all-time leader and goal scorer, will be making her 5th appearance at the Women’s World Cup.

The Canadian fan-favourite is also only four goals away from setting a new international World record for goals scored. The current world record is claimed by the retired American soccer player, Abby Wambach with 184 goals.

Join in on the excitement as Sinclair chases history for lucky goal number 185.

Janine Beckie is entering her first Women’s World Cup after not making the Canadian roster four years ago. Showcasing her perseverance and passion for the sport, she has become one of Canada’s biggest offensive threats and a player to watch during the tournament.

Janine Beckie is entering her first Women’s World Cup after being left off of the Canadian roster four years ago. Since that snub, she's become one of Canada’s biggest offensive threats. The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off on June 7! More on Beckie: https://t.co/NQykfgeFNs pic.twitter.com/vF2nzntX6l — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 24, 2019

Are any Olympians on the team?

Team Canada won back-to-back bronze medals the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

In Rio, the Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team was the first Canadian Olympic team to win consecutive medals at a summer Olympic Games.

Sinclair was not only member of both bronze medal teams but also was the team captain.

READ: Team Canada wins bronze at London 2012

READ: Back on the Olympic podium at Rio 2016

Where do the players play when not representing Canada?

Of the 23 players on the roster, all of the athletes play for various football clubs around the world including Sweden, England, United States, and France.

9 players – National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL)

4 players – National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA)

4 players – Division 1 Féminine (France)

3 players – Damallsvenskan (Sweden)

2 players – FA Women’s Super League (England)

The Houston Dash have the most Team Canada players on their roster with total of four players.

How well has Canada performed at the FIFA Women’s World Cup in previous years?

After qualifying for their seventh consecutive Women’s World Cup, Canada is ranked top five going into their first match. Canada’s first appearance in the World Cup was in 1995, and since then Canada’s best achievement in the tournament has been shy of a medal with fourth place.

Looking forward, Team Canada is optimistic for a strong presence in this tournament as they are two-time CONCACAF champions (1998 and 2010) and finished second at this years CONCACAF qualifying tournament in October.