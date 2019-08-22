Team Canada’s RBC Training Ground athletes found success on the indoor and outdoor tracks and the water while at Lima 2019. Five athletes are coming home with medals.

Let’s take a look at how these RBC Training Ground ‘Future Olympians’ did:

Kelsey Mitchell

(RBC Training Ground, 2017, Toronto qualifier)

Kelsey Mitchell and Amelia Walsh with their silver medals in the women's team pursuit

LIMA, Peru – Kelsey Mitchell and Amelia Walsh take the silver medal in the women’s team sprint at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 1, 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

Cyclist Kelsey Mitchell won two medals in Lima. Her first medal came in the women’s team sprint event, where she landed on the second step of the podium with her teammate.

Kelsey Mitchell takes the gold medal in the women’s sprint in track cycling at Lima 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC
Kelsey Mitchell hugs her parents after winning the gold medal in the women’s sprint in track cycling at Lima 2019. Photo by Dave Holland/COC

The following day, Mitchell set a Pan American Games record during the qualifying round of the women’s sprint with a time of 10.890s. She beat the previous record of 10.992s, set at Toronto 2015.

The Alberta native went on to win the gold medal in the event. In the final, she crossed the finish line with a time of 11.415s.

She said of her victory: “I can’t even explain it. It’s amazing, an incredible feeling that’s for sure…I’m just slowly getting up to the top and soaking it all in.”

READ: Seven RBC Training Ground athletes to compete at Pan Am Games

Jacob Steele

(RBC Training Ground, 2018, Halifax qualifier)

Jacob Steele (left) and Jarret Kenke on the podium (silver) for the men's K2 1000m at Lima 2019.

Lima, Monday July 29, 2019 – Jarret Kenke and Jacob Steele from Canada celebrate the silver medal during the medal ceremony of the K2 1000M in Canoe Sprint at the Albufera Medio mundo – Huacho at the Pan American Games Lima 2019. (Copyright Flavio Florido / Lima 2019)

Jacob Steele won silver in the Men’s K2 1000m event with his teammate. This was his first Pan Am Games and first medal.

Pierce LePage

(RBC Training Ground, 2016, Toronto qualifier)

Pierce Lepage running

LIMA, Peru – Pierce LePage of Canada competes in the 400m race during the decathlon at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 06, 2019. Photo by David Jackson/COC

Decathlete Pierce LePage finished his first Pan Am Games with a bronze. He scored a total of 8161 points, finishing first in the pole vault and 400m events.

Alanna Bray-Lougheed

(RBC Training Ground, 2016, Toronto qualifier)

Andreanne Langlois, left, and Alanna Bray-Lougheed with their silver medals from the K2 500M at Lima 2019.

Lima, Tuesday July 30, 2019 – Andreanne Langlois, left, and Alanna Bray-Lougheed from Canada win the silver medal after K2 500M in Canoe Sprint competition at the Albufera Medio mundo – Huacho at the Pan American Games Lima 2019. (Copyright Flávio Florido / Lima 2019)

Alanna Bray-Lougheed won two medals in Lima. Her first medal came in the K4 500m, which fellow RBC Training Ground athlete Anna Negulic was also a part of. The team claimed the gold medal with a time of 1:34.316.

Bray-Lougheed went on to win silver in the K2 500m as well.

Anna Negulic

(RBC Training Ground, 2017, Halifax qualifier)

(L-R) Anna Negulic, Adréanne Langlois, Alexa Kaien Irvin e Allana Braylougheed from Canada, won the gold medal in the K4 500M at Lima 2019.

Lima, Sunday July 28, 2019 – From left to right, Anna Negulic, Adréanne Langlois, Alexa Kaien Irvin and Alanna Bray-Lougheed from Canada, won the gold medal in the K4 500M Canoe Sprint competition at the Albufera Medio mundo – Huacho at the Pan American Games Lima 2019. (Copyright Flávio Florido / Lima 2019)

Negulic competed only in one event, but it didn’t slow her down one bit as she was part of the gold medal winning team in the Women’s K4 500m.

Liam Smedley

(RBC Training Ground, 2018, Ottawa qualifier)

Lima Smedley competes in the men's canoe slalom during Lima 2019.

LIMA, Peru – Liam Smedley of Canada competes in men’s canoe slalom at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 04, 2019. Photo by David Jackson/COC

Liam Smedley finished just off the podium in fourth place in the Men’s C1 final. He had a consistent performance throughout all his runs, finishing in fourth and fifth for the first two heats, and fourth in the semifinal.

Jerome Blake

(RBC Training Ground, 2017, Kamloops qualifier)

Jerome Blake of Canada competes in the men's 200m at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games.

LIMA, Peru – Jerome Blake of Canada competes in the men’s 200m at the Lima 2019 Pan American Games on August 08, 2019. Photo by Vincent Ethier/COC

Sprinter Jerome Blake competed in two events. He competed first in the 200m, running a season’s best time of 20.63s in the 200m semifinal heats. He finished in sixth place in the final.

He was also a member of the men’s 4x100m relay team that finished in fourth place.

Read Full Story

Related:

Kelsey Mitchell
Pierce LePage
Axelle Crevier
Michelle Lee
Cindy Luk
Mark Bush

Trending:

Shuttlecock and balls: The fastest moving objects in sport
Chasing Canadian waves: Where to surf in Canada
Weekend Roundup: Team Canada lands spot for sport climbing’s Olympic debut
What is the difference between racquetball and squash?
Triathlon: Tyler Mislawchuk wins Tokyo 2020 test event
Ellie Black to be Team Canada’s Closing Ceremony flag bearer at Lima 2019