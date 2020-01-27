Twitter / @XGames

From five medals at home and more around the globe, Team Canada is celebrating another Xciting weekend.

Read on four (😉) details on Team Canada’s Xcellent weekend.

IX medals from the X Games 😎

.@markmcmorris has 18 medals from 24 X Games winter discipline starts – a 75% podium percentage.

Shaun White has 18 medals from 27 X Games winter discipline starts – a 66.6% podium percentage.

Mark has the second best podium percentage in X Games history behind Nyjah Huston

Canadian athletes brought the 🔥to Aspen as they claimed a total of nine X Games medals.

Max Parrot won men’s snowboard big air, followed by Mark McMorris in second, who won his 18th medal to tie American Shaun White’s record for the highest number of medals won by an athlete at the Winter X Games. Darcy Sharpe claimed victory in the men’s snowboard slopestyle event for his first-ever X Games gold. Later in the event, Sharpe won silver during the Snowboard Slope Rail Jam.

Laurie Blouin also won silver during the women’s snowboard slopestyle event for her second career X Games medal. During the women’s ski superpipe, Rachael Karker and Cassie Sharpe won silver and bronze, respectively.

Evan McEachran celebrated men’s ski slopestyle silver, which was his first-ever X Games medal, and Brendan MacKay rounded out the event with a bronze during the men’s ski superpipe event.

The King Returns Home 👑

Mikaël Kingsbury scored his 59th career victory and his fourth medal of the season.

Mikaël Kingsbury put on a show for a hometown crowd in Mont Tremblant, Québec, scoring his 59th career victory and his fourth medal of the season.

Four is the magic number ✨

There was a full house at the Mattamy Velodrome to cheer on Kelsey Mitchell to her second medal, thrilling racing and an electric atmosphere.

Not only did Kingsbury secure his fourth medal of the season, but Cycling Canada also closed out the 2019-2020 UCI Track World Cup season on home soil with four medals. During the women’s team sprint event, Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest claimed the gold medal. Mitchell later claimed silver in the women’s sprint.

The first medal, a bronze, went to the women’s team pursuit squad of Devaney Collier, Erin Attwell, Miriam Brouwer, and Kinley Gibson (4:24.234s). The men’s team pursuit consisting of Evan Burtnik, Chris Ernst, Amiel Flett-Brown, and Sean Richardson also secured a bronze medal with a time of 4:00.945s.

Brady Leman stood on the podium in 2nd and Brittany Phelan was on the podium once again in 3rd place.

Canada’s ski cross athletes are also bringing home four medals from the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. Brady Leman and Kevin Drury won silver while Marielle Thompson and Brittany Phelan secured the bronze medal.

For their first-ever four-man podium finish in Königssee, Germany, pilot Justin Kripps earned a bronze medal alongside teammates Cam Stones, Ben Coakwell and Ryan Sommer. Kripps and Stones also earned a silver medal in the two-man event for a double medal weekend.

At the fourth stop of the World Rugby Women’s Sevens Series, Canada picked up silver against the host Black Ferns.

This is Canada’s third straight medal of the season, after winning bronze in Cape Town and silver in Dubai.

Four Tessa Virtues???

The #DollyPartonChallenge was a hot topic throughout last week, even with Tessa Virtue jumping in.

#BelieveInTheSleeve 💪

Milos Raonic defeats Marin Čilić 6-4, 6-3, 7-5 to advance to the quarterfinals of the Australian Open

For the fifth time in six years, Milos Raonic will advance to the Australian Open quarterfinals on January 27th. He was the first man to advance after defeating Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-4 6-3 7-5 on Sunday. During the quarterfinals, Raonic will take on his biggest challenge, Novak Djokovic, who he has yet to beat in nine matchups.

First-ever World Cup medal 🙌

Snowboard cross athlete Eliot Grondin won his first-ever World Cup medal. The 18-year-old raced to silver in Big White, B.C.

🎶 Hey now, you’re an all-⭐️

Women’s hockey stole the show during the NHL All-Star skills competition. with Canada beating the United States 2-1 in a game of 3-on-3.

Marie-Philip Poulin was voted by fans to compete in the Shooting Stars Challenge, where she finished in fourth place with 15 points.

⛵️ towards Tokyo

Canada’s sailing athletes qualified two quota spots for Tokyo 2020 over the weekend.

Jacob Saunders and Oliver Bone secured a spot for Canada in the men’s 470, while four-time Olympian Nikola Girke finished in fourth place in women’s RS:X to earn a spot for Canada.

In the Finn event, Kyle Martin won silver. Canada has already qualified a spot for this event, courtesy of Tom Ramshaw at the 2018 Sailing World Championships.

Team North America 👶

The next big track star may have entered the world last week. Olympic bronze medallist Brianne Theisen-Eaton gave birth to her son Ander. Theisen-Eaton is married to American Ashton Eaton, a two-time Olympic champion in decathlon.