Snowboard Cross: Eliot Grondin wins first career World Cup gold

On Thursday in Bakuriani, Georgia, Eliot Grondin claimed his first-ever World Cup gold.

The Quebec native narrowly edged out Austrian Lukas Pachner to claim the top stop on the podium. Rounding out the podium in third was Lorenzo Sommariva of Italy.

READ: Eliot Grondin captures bronze at snowboard cross World Championships

This is Grondin’s first-ever World Cup gold, and third podium finish. At the recent world championships, he placed third overall, winning his first career medal in the event.

Zoe Bergermann was the top finisher for the women, landing in 10th place.

Competition continues through Friday in Bakuriani with a second race.

