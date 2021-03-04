Snowboard Cross: Eliot Grondin wins first career World Cup gold

Photo: Rezi Kenia / FIS (Fédération internationale de ski)

On Thursday in Bakuriani, Georgia, Eliot Grondin claimed his first-ever World Cup gold.

The Quebec native narrowly edged out Austrian Lukas Pachner to claim the top stop on the podium. Rounding out the podium in third was Lorenzo Sommariva of Italy.

What an absolutely epic battle for the podium spots today in 🇬🇪🤯

In the end Eliot Grondin 🇨🇦

wins the fight for 🥇, Lulas Pachner🇦🇹 claims 🥈 and Lorenzo Sommariva🇮🇹🥉

What a show, gentlemen💪👏#fissnowboard #sbx #bigfinalofmen pic.twitter.com/a1ipNwTSYd — fissnowboard (@fissnowboard) March 4, 2021

This is Grondin’s first-ever World Cup gold, and third podium finish. At the recent world championships, he placed third overall, winning his first career medal in the event.

Zoe Bergermann was the top finisher for the women, landing in 10th place.

Competition continues through Friday in Bakuriani with a second race.