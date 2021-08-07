Team Canada at Tokyo 2020: Day 16

It is the last day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

But before the flame is extinguished and the Olympic flag is handed over to Paris 2024, Kelsey Mitchell hopes to add one more medal to Canada’s second-best ever total at any Olympic Summer Games.

You can check out the complete schedule of Canadians competing today at the bottom of this page and read on for the details of what you’ll want to be watching for.

Athletics

The final day of the Games begins with the men’s marathon in Sapporo. Trevor Hofbauer, Cameron Levins and Ben Preisner will head to the start line for Canada in the 42.195km race.

Track Cycling

Kelsey Mitchell will race for the podium in the women’s sprint. Her day begins with a best-of-three-race semifinal against Emma Hinze of Germany. The other semifinal will see Ukraine’s Olena Starikova face Hong Kong’s Lee Wai Sze. The winners will advance to race for gold and silver while the losers will square off for bronze. Both of those finals will also be best-of-three races. Canada last won an Olympic medal in this event at Athens 2004 when Lori-Ann Muenzer won gold.

Allison Beveridge will race in the women’s omnium, which is comprised of four different races. The day begins with the scratch race, followed by the tempo race, then the elimination race, and finally, the points race. Throughout the day, riders will accumulate points for their placements in each of the races and the medallists are determined by the overall total.