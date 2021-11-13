FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Team Canada with Valerie Maltais, center, Ivanie Blondin, left, and Isabelle Weidemann, right, compete during the women's team pursuit race of the World Cup Speedskating at the Thialf ice arena in Heerenveen, northern Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

Long Track: Canadian women capture team pursuit gold at World Cup in Poland

By Chloe Morrison

Ivanie Blondin, Isabelle Weidemann and Valérie Maltais delivered a strong race to capture the women’s team pursuit gold medal on day two of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Tomaszów Mazowiecki, Poland.

The Canadians reached the top spot of the podium with a time of three minutes and 0.28 seconds ahead of the 2018 Olympic champions Japan (3:01.516). The Netherlands finished in third place with a time of 3:02.699. This is Weidemann’s second World Cup medal of the weekend.

READ: Long Track: Canadians claim three medals on first day of World Cup season opener

On Friday, the first day of competition in the 2021-22 season, a trio of Canadian long track skaters opened the international season with two silver and one bronze medal. Weidemann took silver in the women’s 3000m, Ted-Jan Bloemen skated to second place in the men’s 5000m and Laurent Dubreuil captured bronze in the men’s 500m.

READ: Speed into the season with Team Canada’s long track speed skaters

Competition at the season-opening World Cup continues throughout the weekend. After that, the Canadian team will head to Stavanger, Norway for the second stop on the circuit taking place November 19-21. 

Canadian athletes can pre-qualify for nomination to the 2022 Olympic Team if they achieve a top-eight World Cup ranking in an individual distance following the first four events of the season in mid-December.

READ: Skating towards Beijing 2022: What to watch in long track, short track, and figure skating

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Sports

Speed Skating – Long Track

Long track speed skating is considered the fastest human-powered sport in the sport, with skaters reaching speeds of more than…

Speed Skating – Short Track

trending

Short track speed skating takes place on a 111.12m oval which is marked on an international-sized ice rink. The smaller…

Skeleton

Skeleton is contested on an ice track. The athletes typically sprint alongside their sled for the first few seconds of…

View all sports