Speed into the season with Team Canada’s long track speed skaters

For Training Tuesdays, we're curating some of the most interesting and creative training moments from athletes.

Speed skating is a fast, powerful sport that requires strong legs and good agility. Let’s take a look at how Team Canada’s long track speed skaters train in a variety of ways so that they can be at their best during each competition.

1. Find a loyal training partner

Two-time Olympian Ivanie Blondin keeps herself busy in the off-season by cycling, running and hiking mountains. That has helped her to win eight world championship medals across three different events, including two world titles in the mass start. Working towards her third consecutive Olympic Games, Blondin’s key to success is her fluffy best friend and official training partner, Brooke, who has become a staple in her Instagram feed, accompanying her from one adventure to the next. Follow them to see where they train next!

2. Trade blades for wheels

Jordan Belchos mixes up his training by swapping his blades for long days on the bike saddle while taking advantage of the breathtaking mountain views. Belchos made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018 where he finished fifth in the 10,000m.

Belchos was joined by three-time Olympian Valérie Maltais for a difficult mountain cycle. According to Maltais, the phenomenal view was definitely worth the heat and uphill battle they endured. The pair recently got engaged while on a cycling adventure in Banff!

3. Train on and off the ice

Sprinting on and off the ice, Alex Boisvert-Lacroix has been getting focused for the 2021-22 season. He enjoyed a breakthrough season back in 2015-16 and made his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018. Working on his agility and speed, he shows the value of off-ice conditioning for speed skaters.

4. Get a 360-degree view

Enjoying his first lap of the new Centre de Glaces, long track and inline speed skater Christopher Fiola is showing off his well-rehearsed stride from a 360-degree view.

Preparing for the season, Fiola joins training partner Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu for a few laps. Despite no actual competition, they definitely battled through some laps of fun opposition for bragging rights.

5. Take to the great outdoors

Tyson Langelaar is another long track speed skater who swapped his skates for a set of wheels to take advantage of the summer months outdoors. Cycling outdoors is great when you have the rocky mountains in Alberta as a backdrop. Below he cycles along with Jordan Belchos.

6. Snow dog boot camp!

In her Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, Isabelle Weidemann finished fourth with the team pursuit and placed inside the top seven in both the 3000m and 5000m. Bringing her dog along for the adventure, Weidemann is proving there’s snow excuse when it comes to training towards Beijing 2022.

7. Working towards different goals

There’s no feeling quite like overcoming obstacles and setting new personal bests. Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018 Olympian Gilmore Junio pushes himself in training and shows us how important determination is to achieving your goals.

8. Don’t forget to enjoy it

Cold and snowy conditions have never stopped Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu from training outside. Here he opts to make the most of a cold winter day outside for some fun laps. Who wants to join him?