Photo: Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada

Long Track Nationals: First four champions crowned in Calgary

Team Canada’s long track speed skaters are taking their first strides towards Beijing 2022 at the 2021 Canadian Long Track Championships.

The five-day competition at the Calgary Olympic Oval will determine the skaters who will head out to the four ISU World Cups in November and December. Having a strong World Cup squad is critical as the number of Olympic entries Canada will have in each event will be based on results from those races. Athletes can qualify for nomination to the Olympic team via their World Cup performances or at the Olympic Skate-Off to take place December 27-31 in Quebec City.

READ: Skating towards Beijing 2022: What to watch in long track, short track, and figure skating

READ: How Team Canada will qualify athletes for Beijing 2022

Read on for the latest news from the nationals.

Day 1 – October 13

There were four national champions crowned on the opening day of competition. Reigning 500m world champion Laurent Dubreuil took the men’s title in the shortest distance with a speedy sprint of 34.12 seconds, just 0.01 off his personal best time. Two-time Olympian Gilmore Junio was the runner-up in 34.59 seconds while Cédrick Brunet, who competed at the 2020 World Junior Championships, came third in 34.97 seconds.

“I’ve been skating really well in training the last month and feel good all summer,” said Dubreuil. “I think I had it in me to be a couple of tenths faster today, but the execution wasn’t perfect. It was so close to my personal best even while not feeling great, so that is encouraging. I am building off every year and think that when I’m at my best, I can be the best in the world.”

The women’s 500m was super tight, with Brooklyn McDougall and Marsha Hudey both finishing in 37.85 seconds. But upon review of the photo finish, McDougall, a member of the NextGen National Team, took the title by five one-thousandths of a second (37.851 to 37.856) over the two-time Olympian. Another two-time Olympian, Kaylin Irvine, was third in 37.93 seconds.

Brooklyn McDougall skates in the women’s 500m during the long track speed skating Canadian Championships at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, Alberta on October 13, 2021. (Photo: Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)

“Right now, I’m still a little bit overwhelmed by the race and am so happy that I was able to put that together and race as fast as I did,” said McDougall. “My motto going forward is to keep it simple and skate the way I know how to skate. This will be my first experience on the World Cup circuit so I am looking forward to learning from my teammates and the veterans on our team.”

The women’s 3000m podium was filled by the trio who have had great international success together over the last two seasons in the team pursuit, including medals at the 2020 and 2021 World Single Distances Championships. Isabelle Weidemann skated to gold in a time of 3:56.89, as she beat out Ivanie Blondin (3:59.99) and Valérie Maltais (4:01.23) for the title.

Isabelle Weidemann takes the gold in the women’s 3000m during the long track speed skating Canadian Championships at the Olympic Oval in Calgary, Alberta on October 13, 2021. Ivanie Blondin takes the silver and Valérie Maltais the bronze. (Photo: Dave Holland/Speed Skating Canada)

The men’s long distance race of the day was the 5000m, won by 2018 Olympic silver medallist and 2020 World champion Ted-Jan Bloemen with a time of 6:06.69. Also making it to the podium were Graeme Fish (6:13.31), who had been second to Bloemen at the 2020 Worlds, and Jordan Belchos (6:18.94).

There will be more endurance racing on Thursday, with the women’s 5000m and the men’s 10,000m on the schedule. You can livestream all of the action on Speed Skating Canada’s YouTube channel.