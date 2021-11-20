THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Short Track: Pascal Dion captures his third individual World Cup medal of the season

Courtney Sarault skates to silver in the 1500m final and Kim Boutin is back on the podium with bronze in the 500m on Saturday at the ISU Short Track World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary.

DEBRECEN, HUNGARY – NOVEMBER 20: Ziwei Ren of China, Pascal Dion of Canadaand Jang Hyuk Park of South Korea pose on podium after Men`s 1500m final race during the ISU World Cup Short Track at Fönix hall on November 20, 2021 in Debrecen, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

DEBRECEN, HUNGARY – NOVEMBER 20: Suzanne Schulting of Netherlands, Yubin Lee of South Korea and Courtney Sarault of Canada celebrate on podium after the Women`s 1500m final during the ISU World Cup Short Track at Fönix hall on November 20, 2021 in Debrecen, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

DEBRECEN, HUNGARY – NOVEMBER 20: (L-R) Arianna Fontana of Italy, Suzanne Schulting of Netherlands and Kim Boutin of Canada pose on podium after medal ceremony of Women`s 500m final race during the ISU World Cup Short Track at Fönix hall on November 20, 2021 in Debrecen, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke – International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)

Pascal Dion‘s early-season success on the ice extended beyond the 1,000-metre distance. In the men’s 1500m final, the Montréal, Quebec native clocked a time of 2 minutes and 13.048 seconds to win a silver medal, behind Ziwei Ren of China (2:12.910). Korea’s Jang Hyuk Park took bronze with a time of 2:13.125. Dion maintained his second-place position with fewer than five laps remaining while teammate Charles Hamelin slipped from third to sixth position.

Previously in October, Dion skated to two World Cup bronze medals in the men’s 1000m. In a dramatic photo finish in Beijing, Dion (1:26.621) edged out Japanese skater Kazuki Yoshinaga by only one one-thousandth of a second to win his second individual distance World Cup medal, but first since the 2016-17 season. His second individual medal this season came at the second World Cup in Nagoya, Japan. Also in Nagoya, Dion joined the team of Charles Hamelin, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Steven Dubois to capture gold in the men’s 5000m relay.

On the women’s side, Courtney Sarault captured the first medal for Team Canada. In the women’s 1500m final, she posted a time of 2 minutes and 23.119 seconds to capture bronze. Suzanne Schulting of the Netherlands topped the podium with a time of 2:23.009 and Korea’s Yubin Lee finished with silver and a time of 2:23.101.

Kim Boutin edged out teammate Florence Brunelle to land on the podium once again in the women’s 500m final. Boutin posted a time of 42.860 seconds to take the bronze medal. Dutch skater Suzanne Schulting captured gold (42.566) and Italian Arianna Fontana won silver (42.801). Brunelle finished just off the podium in fourth position with a time of 43.317.

Boutin finished atop the women’s overall standings for the last two seasons.

This is the third stop of the ISU Short Track World Cup circuit. Competition continues Sunday in Debrecen. Get the full schedule here.