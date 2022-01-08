FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Driver Justin Kripps ,front, and brakeman Cameron Stones, of Canada take a turn on the track.AP Photo/Hans Pennink
AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Bobsleigh: Kripps and Stones win bronze in two-man

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

Justin Kripps and Cam Stones are racking up the medals, as they continue to perform as medal contenders heading into Beijing 2022.

The pair claimed bronze in the two-man bobsleigh Saturday at the IBSF World Cup in Winterberg, Germany. They finished with a two-run time of 1:50.63.

The pair has racked up six World Cup medals this season, with three of them coming in the two-man bobsleigh.

READ: Team Kripps claims season-best silver at World Cup

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich set a new track record (1:49.78) en route to claiming gold. It’s the seventh two-man bobsleigh gold of the season for the defending World Cup champion.


Germany also claimed silver with the pair of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer finished with a time of 1:50.11.

In the women’s monobob, the Canadians were kept off the podium with Cynthia Appiah finishing 5th, Melissa Lotholz 6th, and Christine De Bruin 8th.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Justin Kripps

Justin Kripps had the best World Cup season of his career in 2017-18 when he won the overall title in…

Jesse Lumsden

A former college football star, Jesse Lumsden made his Olympic debut at Vancouver 2010 less than a year after first…

Lyndon Rush

Lyndon Rush made his Olympic debut at Vancouver 2010 and piloted his four-man crew of Lascelles Brown, David Bissett and…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Bobsleigh

trending

Bobsleds are built to hold one, two or four athletes. Beginning with a running start, teams push their sleds approximately…

Alpine Skiing

In the ten individual Olympic alpine skiing events, skiers race against the clock with each event timed to the hundredth…

Swimming

Swimming’s 37 medal events, second only to athletics, include both individual and relay events as well as pool and open…

View all sports