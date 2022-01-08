AP Photo/Hans Pennink

Bobsleigh: Kripps and Stones win bronze in two-man

Justin Kripps and Cam Stones are racking up the medals, as they continue to perform as medal contenders heading into Beijing 2022.

The pair claimed bronze in the two-man bobsleigh Saturday at the IBSF World Cup in Winterberg, Germany. They finished with a two-run time of 1:50.63.

The pair has racked up six World Cup medals this season, with three of them coming in the two-man bobsleigh.

Consistent Canucks – @justinkripps @CamStones battle to 2man🥉in Winterberg!



“Feels so good to pull a medal off a historically tough track for us in two man. Justin laid down two crisp runs and gave us a sure shot at a medal.” Cam Stones

— BobsleighCANSkeleton (@BobCANSkel) January 8, 2022

Germany’s Francesco Friedrich set a new track record (1:49.78) en route to claiming gold. It’s the seventh two-man bobsleigh gold of the season for the defending World Cup champion.



Germany also claimed silver with the pair of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer finished with a time of 1:50.11.

In the women’s monobob, the Canadians were kept off the podium with Cynthia Appiah finishing 5th, Melissa Lotholz 6th, and Christine De Bruin 8th.