Bobsleigh: Kripps and Stones win bronze in two-man
Justin Kripps and Cam Stones are racking up the medals, as they continue to perform as medal contenders heading into Beijing 2022.
The pair claimed bronze in the two-man bobsleigh Saturday at the IBSF World Cup in Winterberg, Germany. They finished with a two-run time of 1:50.63.
The pair has racked up six World Cup medals this season, with three of them coming in the two-man bobsleigh.
READ: Team Kripps claims season-best silver at World Cup
Germany’s Francesco Friedrich set a new track record (1:49.78) en route to claiming gold. It’s the seventh two-man bobsleigh gold of the season for the defending World Cup champion.
Germany also claimed silver with the pair of Johannes Lochner and Florian Bauer finished with a time of 1:50.11.
In the women’s monobob, the Canadians were kept off the podium with Cynthia Appiah finishing 5th, Melissa Lotholz 6th, and Christine De Bruin 8th.