Gold for Canada in men’s 5000m short track relay is 6th career Olympic medal for Hamelin

Team Canada has won the gold medal in the men’s 5000m relay at Beijing 2022.

In the last Olympic race of his illustrious career, Charles Hamelin teamed with Steven Dubois, Pascal Dion and Jordan Pierre-Gilles for the top of the podium finish. Maxime Laoun will also receive a medal after racing in the semifinals, where the team won their heat to advance into the A final.

It is the sixth Olympic medal of Hamelin’s career, tying him with long track speed skater Cindy Klassen as Canada’s most decorated Winter Olympian. He is also tied with sprinter Andre De Grasse as Canada’s most decorated male Olympian, one behind swimmer Penny Oleksiak for the all-time lead, a record she set this past summer at Tokyo 2020.

For Dubois, who had already won silver in the 1500m and bronze in the 500m, it is his third medal of Beijing 2022. Dion adds to the bronze he won in the 5000m relay four years ago at PyeongChang 2018.

This is the seventh Olympic medal Canada has won in the men’s 5000m relay since it was added to the Olympic program at Albertville 1992. Canada only missed the podium at Lillehammer 1994 and Sochi 2014 and has more medals in the event than any other country.

More to come.