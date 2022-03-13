FR
Olympic.ca Logo
A member of Team Canada celebrates with his hands in the air after completing a World Cup runThe Canadian Press
The Canadian Press

Reece Howden strikes ski cross gold in Austria

By Matthew Hodowany

Weeks after his impressive ninth-place finish during his Olympic debut at Beijing 2022, Reece Howden struck gold at the FIS ski cross World Cup in Reiteralm, Austria.

This marks his first World Cup podium since winning ski cross bronze in Innichen, Italy in 2021.

READ: Mikaël Kingsbury wins dual mogul gold in Italy

Howden’s 2020-2021 season was one to remember; winning four gold medals and a pair of silvers on the campaign. He also took home the Crystal Globe as the World Cup’s top-ranked racer in men’s ski cross. In addition, Howden was also the top Canadian man in ski cross at the 2021 FIS World Championships, winning the small final to finish fifth overall. 

Outside of the World Cup, the British Columbia native represented Canada at the 2016 Winter Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer, Norway. There, he won gold in men’s ski cross. A year later in In 2017, he was a small finalist at the FIS Junior World Championships. He went on to finish second in the 2016-17 Nor-Am Cup standings before winning the overall tour title in ski cross in 2017-18 on the strength of six straight podium finishes, including four gold medals. 

On the women’s side, Team Canada secured a double podium with  Marielle Thompson and Brittany Phelan winning respective silver and bronze medals.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Kevin Drury

,

In his Olympic debut at PyeongChang 2018, Kevin Drury advanced to the Big Final in men's ski cross, placing fourth…

Brady Leman

,

Brady Leman won ski cross gold at PyeongChang 2018, overcoming the struggles and heartbreak he’d experienced during his Olympic journey.…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Biathlon

Incorporating cross-country skiing and rifle shooting, there are eleven biathlon events on the Olympic program which can be divided into…

Nordic Combined

Nordic combined incorporates ski jumping and cross-country skiing. It is the last sport on the Olympic program that is contested…

Cross-Country Skiing

Traditionally, Olympic cross-country skiing events alternate between classical and free technique from Games to Games. In classical technique, the skis…

View all sports