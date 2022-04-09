THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Boutin banks two silvers in world championships in Montreal

After claiming a 500m Olympic bronze in Beijing just a couple months ago, Kim Boutin added more shine to her medal collection on Saturday at the ISU World Short Track Championships in Montreal.

This time she took home two silvers: one in the 500m, and one in the 1500m.

READ: Boutin wins second straight Olympic 500m short track bronze medal

Boutin did not compete in the 2021 world championships in an attempt to be in better mental and physical shape for Beijing 2022.

She did not disappoint in her return.

Kim Boutin came away with a silver in the 1500m after skating to a time of 2:24.201. She was bested by Korea’s Minijeong Choi who finished 0.6 seconds ahead of Boutin. Whimin Seo – also of Korea – took home bronze. Boutin’s fastest time of the day came in the semi-final heat at 2:21.148.

What a race by Kim Boutin🥈!

—-

Quelle course de @kimbtin 🥈 !@PatinVitesseQc pic.twitter.com/zoN75n9aTr — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) April 9, 2022

Boutin came even closer a few hours later in the 500m. Her time of 42.57 was edged out by Dutch skater Xandra Velzeboer who claimed gold with a time of 42.476. The Netherlands claimed a double podium with Yara Van Kerkhof finishing third.

Kim Boutin 500m Vice World Champion🥈👏🇨🇦pic.twitter.com/KYjfPIfefW — Speed Skating Canada | Patinage de Vitesse Canada (@SSC_PVC) April 9, 2022

Courtney Sarault finished just off of the podium in fourth in the 1500m, while Alyson Charles finished fifth in the 500m.

On the men’s side, Pascal Dion captured silver in the men’s 1500m as he finished 0.55 seconds out of first place.

READ: Pascal Dion captures his third individual World Cup medal of the season

Hungary’s Shaoang Liu defended his title as world champion with gold, while Stijn Desmet of Belgium finishing third.

👀 He makes it look so easy 😱



It's gold 🏆 for 2021 overall World champion Shaoang Liu 🇭🇺 in the Men's 1500m ahead of Pascal Dion 🇨🇦 and Stijn DeSmet 🇧🇪! #ShortTrackSkating #WorldShortTrack pic.twitter.com/uaIAkprKAF — ISU Speed Skating (@ISU_Speed) April 9, 2022

The ISU World Short Track Championships in Montreal will continue Sunday with the 1000m, 3000m, and relay finals set to take place.