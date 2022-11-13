FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Canada's Ivanie Blondin celebrates her silver medal in the women's mass start speed skating final at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Saturday, February 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul ChiassonTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Blondin and Dubreuil are back on the podium at the Long Track Speed Skating World Cup in Stavanger

By Chloe Morrison

Team Canada added two more medals on Sunday to conclude the first long track speed skating World Cup of the season in Stavanger, Norway, with a total of six medals.

The performance of the day goes to Ivanie Blondin who skated to the mass start gold medal. The Canadian clocked 8 minutes and 58.72 seconds, to finish ahead of Dutch skater Marijke Groenewoud (8:58.80). Irene Schouten, another athlete from the Netherlands, completed the podium (8:59.05).

Blondin leaves Norway with two gold medals. Previously on Saturday, the two-time Olympic medallist and her teammates Valérie Maltais and Isabelle Weidemann repeated their Beijing 2022 feat by finishing first in the team pursuit.

After skating to silver in the 500m on Saturday, Laurent Dubreuil added another silver on Sunday. In the 1000m final, he clocked a time of 1 minute and 9.22 seconds to finish in second. The Canadian crossed the line 0.49 of a second behind American Jordan Stolz (1:08.73). Japan’s Ryota Kojima (1:09.31) rounded out the podium with bronze.

Also in the 1000m final, Connor Howe, silver medallist in the 1500m on Friday, had to settle for 12th place. Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Tyson Langelaar finished 13th and 19th respectively.

Among other Canadian results on Sunday, Blondin finished 12th in the women’s 1000m and Alexa Scott was four places behind in 16th position. In the final event of the weekend, Hayden Mayeur finished in 11th position in the men’s mass start final.

The Stavanger World Cup finished on Sunday. The skaters will travel to Heerenveen in the Netherlands for the second World Cup which will take place from November 18-20.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Isabelle Weidemann

trending

Isabelle Weidemann won three medals during her second Olympic appearance at Beijing 2022. Weidemann's accomplishments resulted in her being selected…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Speed Skating – Long Track

trending

Long track speed skating is considered the fastest human-powered sport in the sport, with skaters reaching speeds of more than…

Speed Skating – Short Track

Short track speed skating takes place on a 111.12m oval which is marked on an international-sized ice rink. The smaller…

Figure Skating

trending

There are four figure skating disciplines: men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs, and ice dance. In each one, the skaters perform…

View all sports