AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti
Jack Crawford slides to World Cup silver in Italy

By Hope Blackmore

Jack Crawford is on the podium after a holiday break claiming silver in the men’s downhill World Cup event in Bormio, Italy.

Known as being one of the toughest races of the World Cup circuit — landing between Christmas and New Years — Crawford finished second during his first training run on Monday.

On Wednesday, the Beijing 2022 alpine combined bronze medallist was locked in and ready for the final. Throwing down a solid run, he crossed the finish line in 1:55.08 to claim the silver — 0.40 seconds out of first place.

Vincent Kriechmayr of Austria finished in 1:54.68 to take the top spot. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway rounded out the podium.

READ: James Crawford earns first World Cup downhill medal in Beaver Creek

Fellow Canadians Cam Alexander, Brodie Seger, and Jeff Read found their way into the top 20 finishing 12th, 16th and 19th respectively.

The World Cup in Bormio continues tomorrow with the men’s Super G event.

Over on the women’s side, Valérie Grenier raced to a fifth place in the women’s giant slalom event in Semmering, Austria. This is her best World Cup finish of the year after placing 12th in the event at the beginning of the month in Sestriere, Italy.

