Courtney Sarault continues Canadian gold medal streak at Dordrecht World Cup

Courtney Sarault added to Team Canada’s growing gold medal haul in short track speed skating on Sunday in Dordrecht, Netherlands, with a first-place finish in the 1000m event.

Her time of 1:32.93 put her ahead of South Korea’s Gilli Kim who claimed second, as well as the Dutch and Olympic champion Suzanne Schulting in third.

Moments later, Sarault did it again alongside her teammates Kim Boutin, Rikki Doak and Renee Marie Steenge, winning the gold medal in the 3000m relay with a time of 4:13.541. The Canadian quartet finished the race ahead of the Hungarians in second place, and the Chinese in third place.

Sarault seems to be on a winning-streak on the World Cup circuit, having won two medals last week in Germany.

Earlier in the day, Kim Boutin and Rikki Doak had completed a Canadian double in the women’s 500m, occupying the second and third step of the podium respectively. Xandra Velzeboer of the Netherlands stood atop the podium.

On the men’s side, Pascal Dion took the silver medal in the 1000m. He was overtaken by the South Korean Ji Won Park. Dion clocked 1:25.514, followed by Italian Luca Spechenhauser, who completed the podium.

Kim Boutin and Steven Dubois win 1000m gold at Dordrecht World Cup

Canadian speed skaters raced to four medals on Saturday at the ISU Short Track World Cup in Dordrecht, Netherlands.

Kim Boutin was the first Canadian to win a medal, claiming gold with a time of 1:29.807 in the women’s 1000m final. She was followed by American Kristen Santos-Griswold in second (1:29.864) and Xandra Velzeboer (1:29.968) in third. Teammate Danae Blais finished just off the podium in fourth position after posting 1:30.668.

On the men’s side, Steven Dubois matched Boutin’s golden result. His time of 1:24.532 secured him the gold medal in the 1000m. Right behind Dubois was teammate Pascal Dion with a time of 1:24.659 for second. Latvia’s Roberts Kruzbergs (1:24.682) rounded out the podium with bronze.

In the 2000m mixed relay final, the team of William Dandjinou, Rikki Doak, Jordan Pierre-Gilles and Courtney Sarault finished with the silver medal. They skated a combined time of 2:38.898 to finish ahead of Poland (2:39.858). The Netherlands topped the podium with a time of 2:38.811.

In other notable results, Sarault finished the women’s 1500m final in fourth place.