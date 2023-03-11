Photo: Antoine Saito

Short track: Three medals for Team Canada including silver for Dubois

Team Canada came away with three medals on the first day of the ISU World Short Track Championships in Seoul, Korea.

The day’s best performance came courtesy of Steven Dubois who won silver in the men’s 500m. Dubois finished just six tenths shorts of first place behind Italy’s Pietro Sighel.

The silver is Dubois’ first career World Championship medal in an individual distance. He becomes the first Canadian to win a World Championship medal in the 500m since Charles Hamelin won bronze in 2014.

Dubois also crossed the line in silver medal position of the men’s 1500m, but was penalized and disqualified for making contact with Dutch skater Jens van ‘T Wout while making a pass midway through the race. The silver lining for Canada: the penalty moved Pascal Dion from fourth to third place, as Dion will now take home a World Championship bronze.

On the women’s side, Kim Boutin won bronze in the 1500m race. It’s her third career World Championship medal in the distance, having captured silver in 2019 and 2022.

The ISU World Short Track Speed Skating Championships continues tomorrow with the men’s and women’s 1000m, the 2000m mixed relay, the 3000m women’s relay and 5000m men’s relay.