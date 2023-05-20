(AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

Katerine Savard wins gold at Mare Nostrum Swim Tour

Canadians are back in racing mode at the third and final stop of the Mare Nostrum Swim Tour in Monaco. Katerine Savard led a five-medal haul for Canada with Finlay Knox, Mary-Sophie Harvey, Ruslan Gaziev and Brooklyn Douthwright collecting a medal each on Saturday.

Katerine Savard swam to a gold medal in the women’s 100m butterfly event. The Olympic bronze medallist posted a time of 58.25 seconds to finish ahead of Sweden’s Sara Junevik (58.79) and Hungary’s Dalma Sebestyen (59.52).

In the women’s 200m freestyle final, two Canadians earned a spot on the podium. Mary-Sophie Harvey secured the silver medal after touching the wall in 1 minute and 57.75 seconds. Brooklyn Douthwright finished with bronze and a time of 1:58.59. Siobhan-Bernadette Haughey of Hong Kong took gold with a meeting record of 1:55.03.

Monaco A Finals 🔥

🏊 100 Free Men

🥇 Katsuhiro MATSUMOTO 🇯🇵 (48:61)

🥈 Ruslan GAZIEV 🇨🇦 (48:78)

🥉Maxime GROUSSET 🇫🇷 (48:84)



🏊 200 Free Women

🥇 Siobhan-Bernadette HAUGHEY 🇭🇰 (1:55:03) MEETING RECORD

🥈 Mary-sophie HARVEY 🇨🇦 (1:57:75)

🥉Brooklyn DOUTHWRIGHT 🇨🇦 (1:58:58) — Mare Nostrum Swim Tour (@MareNostrumswim) May 20, 2023

On the men’s side, Ruslan Gaziev kicked off Team Canada’s medal haul with a silver in the men’s 100m freestyle, clocking 48.78 seconds. Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto edged out the Canadian by 0.17 for first place.

Finlay Knox also landed on the podium, finishing with silver and a time of 2:00.31 in the men’s 200m individual medley final. Once again, Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto (1:59.64) captured the top prize.

In other Canadian results, Sophie Angus was seventh in the women’s 50m breaststroke event and Lorne Wigginton was sixth in the men’s 200m medley.