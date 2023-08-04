AP/Lee Jin-man

Double silver for Team Canada at World Aquatics Diving World Cup Super Final

Team Canada’s divers put up a fine showing at the Super Final of the World Aquatics 2023 Diving World Cup in Berlin, Germany. Caeli McKay and Kate Miller took silver in the women’s 10 m synchro event, while Pamela Ware and Mia Vallée also finished in the silver spot in the 3 m synchro event.

McKay and Miller accumulated 288.00 points, finishing behind China’s Hongchan Quan and Yuxi Chen who collected 362.76 points. Britons Lois Toulson and Andrea Spendolini Sirieix took third place with 285.90 points. The Canadians did particularly well on their final dive, a double somersault and a half back with a one-and-a-half twist in pike position, for which they received 69.12 points, moving them from third to second place.

The Canadians have only been competing together internationally for a few months. They finished fifth at the World Cup in Montreal last May.

Pamela Ware and Mia Vallee compete at the World Aquatics Championships. AP/Lee Jin-man

Vallée and Ware won silver in the 3 m synchro, finishing 24.99 points behind gold medallists Yiwen Chen and Yani Chang of China. The Canadians’ 286.20 points put them ahead of Americans Sarah Bacon and Kassidy Cook, who scored 284.52 points. Vallée and Ware were in fifth place after the first three of their five dives, but climbed the ranks with their last two dives. The Canadians were surpassed only by the Chinese, who were then performing the same dives as the Canadians.

Ware and Vallée took fifth place in the event at the World Aquatics 2023 Championships in Fukuoka on July 17. Earlier this season, they had kicked off their brand-new collaboration with a bronze medal at the Montreal World Cup.

The Canadian diving team headed straight to Berlin at the end of the Worlds to continue their training. After more than a month abroad, the athletes will return home at the end of this competition. In the meantime, McKay will take part in the women’s 10 m individual event on Saturday, while Ware and Vallée will compete in the 3 m individual event on Sunday.

Bryden Hattie will be in action on 3 m on Saturday, while Nathan Zsombor-Murray will take part in the men’s 10 m event on Sunday. Canadians will also take part in the mixed 3 m and 10 m team events, where Canada will be represented by Zsombor-Murray (men’s 10 m), Miller (women’s 10 m), Hattie (men’s 3 m) and Ware (women’s 3 m).