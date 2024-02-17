International Skating Union

Short track: Pascal Dion strikes 1500m gold, Canadians capture four medals at the Poland World Cup

Pascal Dion skated to gold in the men’s 1500m final at the ISU World Cup short track speed skating event in Gdansk, Poland, on Saturday.

Dion secured the victory in a time of 2:16.060, refusing Korea’s Jang Sungwoo (2:16.087) of the gold medal. Friso Emons of the Netherlands (2:16.178) completed the podium with bronze.

In the men’s 500m final, Steven Dubois climbed to the second step of the podium, posting a time of 41.467 seconds. Only Korea’s Seo Yi-ra finished ahead of the Canadian, winning gold in 41.451. Poland’s Lukasz Kuczynski (41.875) took the bronze medal on home ice.

On the women’s side, Kim Boutin took home the bronze medal in the first 500m final of the weekend. Her time of 43.190 placed her behind Dutch Selma Poutsma (43.033) and Belgian Hanne Desmet (43.046).

The Canadian medal haul was rounded out by a bronze medal in the mixed-team relay event. Boutin, Rikki Doak, Maxime Laoun and Jordan Pierre-Gilles skated a time of 2:41.469. The Netherlands (2:40.737) finished in the gold medal position and Korea (2:41.357) completed the podium with silver.

The competition continues on Sunday in Poland with the 1000m finals, team relays and second 500m finals.

READ: Roussel, Dandjinou race to short track gold at World Cup in Germany

Last weekend, Canadian short trackers welcomed the resumption of the ISU World Cup circuit in Dresden, Germany with six trips to the podium.