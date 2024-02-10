FR
Olympic.ca Logo
DRESDEN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 10: William Dandjinou of Canada reacts after winning Men`s 1500m Final A race during the ISU World Cup Short Track at Joynextarena on February 10, 2024 in Dresden, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images)Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images
Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

Short track: William Dandjinou races to gold at World Cup in Germany

By Chloe Morrison

Canadian short track speed skaters captured three medals on Saturday at the World Cup event in Dresden, Germany.

William Dandjinou won his second straight gold medal in the men’s 1500m final. He continued his winning ways finishing in two minutes and 11.460 seconds.

This marks his third 1500m gold of the season. After securing gold at the Montreal World Cup, Dandjinou secured 1500m gold at the last World Cup event in Seoul in December.

READ: William Dandjinou wins gold as Canada finishes Seoul World Cup with six medals

Joining the Canadian on the podium in Dresden was Stijn Desmet of Belgium, who captured silver in 2:11.711, and Kim Gun Woo of South Korea, who captured bronze in 2:11.785.

Teammate Pascal Dion finished in sixth position with a time of 2:12.122.

In the men’s 1000m event, Félix Roussel and Steven Dubois shared the podium, capturing silver and bronze, respectively.

Roussel crossed the finish line with a time of 1:26.482, while Dubois crossed clocked 1:26.559. Park Ji Won of South Korea won the event in a time of 1:26.406.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Kim Boutin

In her Olympic debut, Kim Boutin was Canada’s only triple medallist of PyeongChang 2018, leading to her selection as the…

View all athletes

Related Sports

Speed Skating – Short Track

Short track speed skating takes place on a 111.12m oval which is marked on an international-sized ice rink. The smaller…

Speed Skating – Long Track

Long track speed skating is considered the fastest human-powered sport in the sport, with skaters reaching speeds of more than…

Athletics

The 48 athletics events are the most of any sport on the Olympic program. All are contested separately by men…

View all sports