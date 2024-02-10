Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke - International Skating Union/International Skating Union via Getty Images

Short track: William Dandjinou races to gold at World Cup in Germany

Canadian short track speed skaters captured three medals on Saturday at the World Cup event in Dresden, Germany.

William Dandjinou won his second straight gold medal in the men’s 1500m final. He continued his winning ways finishing in two minutes and 11.460 seconds.

This marks his third 1500m gold of the season. After securing gold at the Montreal World Cup, Dandjinou secured 1500m gold at the last World Cup event in Seoul in December.

Joining the Canadian on the podium in Dresden was Stijn Desmet of Belgium, who captured silver in 2:11.711, and Kim Gun Woo of South Korea, who captured bronze in 2:11.785.

Teammate Pascal Dion finished in sixth position with a time of 2:12.122.

In the men’s 1000m event, Félix Roussel and Steven Dubois shared the podium, capturing silver and bronze, respectively.

Roussel crossed the finish line with a time of 1:26.482, while Dubois crossed clocked 1:26.559. Park Ji Won of South Korea won the event in a time of 1:26.406.