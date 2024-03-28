Matias Capizzano, THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld, IJF/Kulumbegashvili Tamara

3 Team Canada sports to watch this weekend: March 29-31

Team Canada brought the heat last weekend, bringing home world championship titles in women’s curling and figure skating, as well as multiple Crystal Globe trophies for top honours in different disciplines on the slopes.

But fear not, this weekend has plenty more exciting action in store!

There’s more curling to watch as the World Men’s Curling Championship begins and Team Canada’s men seek to match the success of their counterparts. It’s a big week on the water for Canadian sailors at the Princess Sofia Trophy Regatta in Spain, and Canadian judokas will hit the tatamis in another Grand Slam, this time in Turkey, after last weekend’s success in Tbilisi.

Here’s what you don’t want to miss:

Curling

The Canadian women just won the World Women’s Curling Championship at home in Sydney, Nova Scotia, but there’s still more curling action to come as the World Men’s Curling Championship kicks off on Saturday. The Canadian men will hope to match Team Homan’s effort as the world’s top 13 teams battle for the title in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

Team Canada is led by skip Brad Gushue–a world champion and three-time world silver medallist. The accomplished team includes third Mark Nichols, second E.J. Harnden, lead Geoff Walker and alternate Kyle Doering. Canada last won gold at worlds in 2017, with Gushue as skip.

Canada will face Czechia first on Saturday morning. The tournament will continue through to Sunday, April 7.

The field at the World Men’s Curling Championship in Schaffhausen, Switzerland! Games start this Saturday! 🇨🇦 #wmcc #curling pic.twitter.com/GmiHLglhEZ — Team Gushue (@TeamGushue) March 26, 2024

Sailing

Canadian sailors will take to the waters of Palma, Spain from April 1-6 for the 2024 Princess Sofia Trophy Regatta. The event will offer the opportunity for additional athletes to qualify to be nominated for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Headed into the event, Canada has qualified boats in four events (49er, 49erFX, ILCA 6 and women’s kiteboarding). With the exception of Antonia and Georgia Lewin-LaFrance in the 49erFX, the athletes who will race those boats have not yet been determined. During the regatta, Canada will seek to qualify boats in the ILCA 7, iQFoil, Nacra 17, and men’s kiteboarding.

Following the Princess Sofia Trophy Regatta, Sail Canada will announce the names of athletes who will race the nation’s qualified boats in the 49er and ILCA 6 classes. The selection process is based on sailors’ performance over a series of three competitions. Currently Sarah Douglas leads the standings for the ILCA 6, and William Jones and Justin Barnes lead the standings for the 49er class.

The regatta will be the first of two competitions to determine which athlete will take the nation’s spot in women’s kiteboarding. Emily Bugeja, Martyna Dakowicz, Nataliya Leshko and Marie-Ève Mayrand will toe the line in the event.

Judo

Ten Canadian judokas will be taking part in the Grand Slam in Antalya, Turkey. Some of them will be back on the tatamis just a week after standing on the podium at the Grand Slam in Tbilisi.

Such is the case of Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard, last weekend’s gold medallist, who will be in action in the women’s 63kg category on Saturday, as she currently tops the IJF world rankings for this weight category. Christa Deguchi, who is also top of the world rankings in her category (57kg), will also be looking for her second podium finish in as many weeks on Friday, after winning bronze in Tbilisi. On Sunday, Shady El Nahas, silver medallist last weekend, will take part in the tournament in the men’s under-100kg category.