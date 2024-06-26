FR
Four Team Canada skateboarders will take to the park and streets of Paris 2024

By Caela Fenton

At Paris 2024, just the second Olympic Games to include skateboarding, Team Canada will be represented by four talented skateboarders, including one returning Olympian and three athletes making their Olympic debuts.

At only 14-years-old, Fay De Fazio Ebert is likely to be the youngest member of Team Canada in any sport at Paris 2024. De Fazio Ebert captured the hearts of Team Canada fans when she took gold in the women’s park event at the Santiago 2023 Pan Am Games, competing with a feather from her pet duck Richard in her helmet, and then celebrated by hugging all of her competitors. Two days after stepping onto the top step of the podium, the then-13-year-old was back at school. Luckily, the Olympic Games take place during summer break. 

Fay De Fazio Ebert gives a high five to another skateboarder
Fay De Fazio Ebert of Canada receives congratulations from silver medallist Raicca Ventura de Oliveira after winning the women’s skateboard park events during the Santiago 2023 Pan American Games on Sunday, October 22, 2023. Photo by Thomas Skrlj/COC

“It makes a big impact having so many outstanding Canadian skateboarders headed to Paris 2024. We lack high-level skateboarding training facilities in the country. Yet, to see us as a team, as individuals, push through and skateboard our best on this international scene is amazing,” said De Fazio Ebert, who will be Canada’s lone competitor in skateboard park. 

Canada will have a full team of three competing in men’s skateboard street. Thirty-year-old Matt Berger is the only returning Olympian from Tokyo 2020, where he finished 20th in the men’s street event. Berger will be joined by Cordano Russell and Ryan Decenzo, who will both make their Olympic debuts. 

  • Team Canada skateboarder Matt Berger competes at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest. Credit: Kenji Haruta
  • Cordano Russell hovers above a yellow railing on his skateboard
    Team Canada skateboarder Cordano Russell competes at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest. Credit: Kenji Haruta
  • Skateboarder Ryan Decenzo hovers above a yellow railing
    Team Canada skateboarder Ryan Decenzo competes at the Olympic Qualifier Series in Budapest. Credit: Oliver Barton

Decenzo, the eldest athlete on the skateboard team at age 37, represented Team Canada at Santiago 2023, finishing fourth in the men’s street event. Russell was the top Canadian in the men’s street World Skateboarding Rankings at the end of the Olympic Qualifier Series, at number 16.

“To represent Canada for skateboarding in Paris is an honour. It’s something we have all been working hard toward,” said Decenzo. “It was not an easy process, but we are happy to be here today. We will give it our all and hopefully, make Canada proud.” 

Skateboarding at Paris 2024 will take place at La Concorde, which will become an urban sports park. The men’s street event will take place July 27 with the women’s park event on August 6. 

Team Canada Skateboarders at Paris 2024

Matt Berger (Kamloops, B.C.)
Ryan Decenzo (Delta, B.C.)
Fay De Fazio Ebert (Toronto, Ont)
Cordano Russell (London, Ont)

