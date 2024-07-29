Darren Calabrese/COC

Humana-Paredes & Wilkerson off to scorching start in beach volleyball

Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes have gotten just the start they were looking for at Paris 2024.

Against the stunning backdrop of the Eiffel Tower, the Canadians won their opening match of the preliminary round in Pool D on Day 3. Humana-Paredes and Wilkerson, ranked No. 3 in the world, defeated Paraguay’s Giuliana Poletti and Michelle Sharon Valiente Amarilla in two sets (21-17, 21-12) on Monday.

Team Canada’s Melissa Humana-Paredes competes in beach volleyball against Paraguay during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Despite being the underdogs, the Paraguayans proved to be feisty and resilient opponents. With the score 12-12 in the first set, the Canadians took a strategic timeout and immediately regained some momentum.

Several points later, a lunging one-handed dig by Humana-Paredes and a powerful block from Wilkerson put the pair up 17-12. That energized the Canadians (and the crowd) and they wouldn’t look back from there.

Both Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes reached the quarterfinals at Tokyo 2020, albeit with different partners. Wilkerson partnered with Heather Bansley, while Humana-Paredes partnered with Sarah Pavan.

The current pair first began playing together in October 2022, and quickly found chemistry and success on the court.

“As a new team, we fairly quickly put targets on our backs by positioning ourselves as one of the top teams in the world,” said Humana-Paredes after Monday’s win.

“I definitely think when people play us, they’re worried, you know, so you got to be on your toes.”

Team Canada’s Brandie Wilkerson competes in beach volleyball against Paraguay during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Monday, July 29, 2024. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC

Even if their pairing is new, both Canadians benefited from their individual prior experience in preparing for the energy and pressure of these Olympic Games.

“That was great to have experience doing that and to be veterans in that kind of world,” said Wilkerson. “But once you step on the court, I love that it was a blank slate and a whole new experience because we’re a brand new team and we’ve been waiting to do this together and make our own story brilliant.”

They’ll get to continue building that brilliant story in their next match, against Zoe Verge-Depre and Esmee Boebner of Switzerland on Day 5.

In other action

Earlier on Day 3, Bansley and new partner Sophie Bukovec played their second match of the preliminary phase in Pool B. Despite some determined comebacks from the Canadians, the higher-ranked team from China prevailed in two sets (21-15, 21-19).

Bansley, 36, actually came out of retirement to compete at her third Olympic Games. Before reaching the quarterfinals with Wilkerson in Tokyo, she also reached the quarters with Pavan at Rio 2016.

Bukovec, 28, is making her first Olympic appearance. She and Bansley have one match remaining in the preliminary phase, against Australia on Day 6.