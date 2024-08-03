Candice Ward/COC

Liendo, Kharun make Canadian history with double podium finish in men’s 100m butterfly

There have been some close calls for Josh Liendo at the Olympic Games.

At Tokyo 2020, Liendo was part of the Canadian men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team that finished fourth, missing the podium by 0.6 seconds. Then on Friday at Paris 2024, Liendo finished fourth in the men’s 50m freestyle, missing the podium by 0.02 seconds.

On Saturday, the 21-year-old finally broke through, capturing his first Olympic medal by winning silver in the men’s 100m butterfly.

Team Canada’s Josh Liendo swims to a silver medal in men’s 100m butterfly at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

“It feels good,” Liendo said about reaching the podium. “Like I said, I just missed the podium in the 50 free and then from there I just wanted to use that as fuel for the 100 fly. And yeah, got the job done.”

Joining him in the podium was Canadian teammate Ilya Kharun, who won bronze in the event. Kristóf Milák of Hungary took the gold.

“I think it’s a lot of hard work and dedication,” said Kharun. “Me and Josh, a couple days ago, spoke about how crazy it would be [if] me and him both got on the podium. I’m so glad we spoke it into existence. It’s such a great feeling.

“I think, like, two (or) three days ago. It was right before the 100 fly, and I was like, ‘What if we both get on this podium, and that would just be crazy because it’s never been done before.’”

The thought of reaching the podium together wasn’t all that crazy after all – nor does it come as a huge surprise. Both have been on a steady rise in the international swimming scene and have proved they can contend with the world’s best.

In Tokyo, Liendo finished 11th overall in the 100m butterfly. He also placed 18th in the 50m freestyle three years ago. The results in Paris show the improvements the Canadian has made over the past few years.

Liendo won silver in the 100m butterfly at the 2023 World Aquatics Championships after winning bronze in the same event in 2022, becoming the first Canadian man in 49 years to medal in the event. He also won gold in the event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

At the Canadian Olympic Swimming Trials in May, Liendo lowered his own national record in the 100m butterfly with a time of 50.06 – the fastest in the world this year before Paris. On Saturday, Liendo posted a time of 49.99, just 0.09 seconds behind Milák’s gold medal performance.

On Friday in qualifying, Liendo swam 50.42 in the semifinals – the third fastest time – to secure a spot in the final. This came after finishing with the second best time in the morning heats

“I guess you could say it was kind of gradual,” Liendo said about his recent success in the 100m butterfly. “It was kind of building. The 100 fly became my stronger event clearly.

“My confidence was obviously building and I was putting down good times and I just kind of believed and just raced in the end. Yeah, I mean it’s awesome, right? It’s a huge milestone and it’s something that I don’t take lightly. And definitely a lot of pride to be able to get that. And it’s just a surreal moment. In this stadium, in the crowd, just kind of everything coming together. It’s hard to put into words. Yeah.”

Team Canada’s Ilya Kharun celebrates a bronze medal in the men’s 100m butterfly at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France on Saturday, August 3, 2024. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Like Liendo, Kharun has been on a steady rise internationally. Named Swimming Canada’s Breakout Performer of the Year in 2023, he made his first trip to the Canadian Swimming Trials that year, winning the 200m butterfly and finishing second in the 100m. At last year’s World Aquatics Championships, he finished ninth in the 100m butterfly.

Kharun had a time of 50.68 in the 100m semifinals on Friday, placing him sixth overall. His rise continued Saturday, swimming a 50.45 race to win bronze. This all comes a few days after winning bronze in the 200m butterfly.

“Means a lot,” the 19-year-old said of his two medals. “This is what I wanted, but I knew [in] the 100 fly, the competition was so crazy that the top three was just a dream for the 100 fly. I’m just so glad I finally got it. I was in disbelief when I touched the wall, and it’s just so great.

“It’s such a great honour, and I’m so happy to have this moment. It’s just so, so special.”

Prior to Paris, no Canadian man had won a medal in the men’s 100m butterfly since Bruce Robertson won silver at Munich 1972. It’s also Canada’s first double podium appearance at an Olympic Summer Games since Montreal 1976.

Kharun’s bronze in the 200m butterfly on Wednesday was Canada’s first medal in men’s swimming since London 2012. The Canadian men wanted to deliver in Paris – and they have.

“I think that’s a huge momentum shift on the men’s side,” said Liendo. “I mean, it’s just exciting. I think it’s definitely made a big statement there.”