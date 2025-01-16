THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Team Canada ski cross double podium in Reiteralm for Schmidt and Sherret

In the first ski cross competition of 2025, it was another race, another double podium for Team Canada’s women’s ski cross team!

Beijing 2022 Olympian Hannah Schmidt took the victory for Canada in Reiteralm, Austria, her second World Cup podium of the season, and first victory. This marks Schmidt’s eighth World Cup podium of her career, and fourth victory.

PyeongChang 2018 Olympian India Sherret notched the third step on the podium in Austria, her third World Cup podium of the season, and eighth of her career.

Fanny Smith of Switzerland took the second step between the Canadians, though it was a photo finish between her and Sherret.

Team Canada’s Courtney Hoffos, Beijing 2022 Olympian, led the small final, finishing fifth overall, followed by teammate and three-time Olympian Brittany Phelan in sixth. Marielle Thompson, another three-time Olympian for Team Canada, took ninth, while Abby McEwen rounded out the strong Canadian contingent in 11th.

These latest results have pushed Sherret to the number two spot in the FIS World Cup overall standings. The Canadians hold three of the top four spots, with Thompson sitting in third and Schmidt in fourth. The three Canadians are chasing down Germany’s Daniela Maier, who leads the standings.

The Canadian men were kept off the podium in Reiteralm, with Kevin Drury leading the Canadian men in 11th.