Rudi Garmisch/@fisfreestyle

Mikaël Kingsbury kicks off 2025 with a moguls win in Waterville

Mikaël Kingsbury skied his way back to the top of the podium at the first FIS Freestyle World Cup for moguls of 2025.

Kingsbury was victorious on Friday, just on the other side of the border in Waterville, New Hampshire. He scored 84.95 points in the second round of the final to get the win over American home favourite Nick Page, who scored 83.55. French veteran Benjamin Cavet rounded out the podium, finishing third with 74.55 points.

Kingsbury had placed second behind Page in the first round of the final, but delivered a much smoother run in the second final, leading to an increase in the scores for his turns and airs.

Mikaël Kingsbury competes in men’s moguls at the FIS Freestyle World Cup for moguls in Waterville, New Hampshire on January 24, 2025 (Rudi Garmisch/@fisfreestyle)

This is Kingsbury’s third win of the season, but his first since early December. The World Cup moguls circuit has been on hiatus since just before Christmas.

If you’re keeping count, Kingsbury now has 93 career World Cup victories and 133 career podiums. He continues to hold the lead in the season standings for the moguls Crystal Globe.

In the women’s moguls event in Waterville, rising Canadian star Maïa Schwinghammer finished fourth, just half a point off the podium. The 23-year-old earned her first career World Cup moguls podium in December and has reached the six-person second final in all four moguls World Cups so far this season.

Competition continues in Waterville on Saturday with the dual moguls events. And then the Canadian team will get to enjoy some hometown support when the World Cup circuit heads to Val Saint-Come, Quebec for two days of moguls competition next weekend.