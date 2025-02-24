Curling Canada, Andrew Klaver photography 2024

Team Homan repeats as champions at the 2025 Tournament of Hearts

It was a thrilling weekend in Canadian curling with Team Homan repeating as champions at the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, hosted in front of a sold-out crowd in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The team, composed of skip Rachel Homan, vice-skip Tracey Fleury, second Emma Miskew, lead Sarah Wilkes, alternate Rachelle Brown and coach Jennifer Jones, defeated Manitoba’s Team Einarson 6-1 in Sunday’s final to take the tournament win.

It was a dominant performance from Homan in particular, as she became the first player ever to curl 100 percent in a Tournament of Hearts gold medal game. She was named the Sandra Schmirler Playoff Most Valuable Player for the second straight year.

Throughout the tournament, Team Homan tied its own record for consecutive wins and have now won 22 matches in a row at the national championship.

Team Canada 2025, Skip, Rachel Homan in draw nine. The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, the Canadian Women’s Curling Championship.

For Homan and Miskew, this is a fifth career Tournament of Hearts win. Only their coach Jennifer Jones, her longtime second Jill Officer, and skip Colleen Jones have more Scotties crowns, with six apiece.

“I’m so grateful that Rachel and I found each other at a young age,” Miskew said post-competition. “We were able to battle through all these years together and go through the hard years and those hard losses and just really get back [to the top of the podium].”

The national champion team should also have secured a berth at the Canadian Curling Trials in November, where Canada’s Olympic women’s and men’s teams will be determined. However as the 2024 national and world champions, Team Homan was already qualified for the trials. Team Einarson is also already qualified for the trials, meaning that a spot at the trials will be awarded to the highest team not already qualified after the completion of the Grand Slam of Curling Players’ Championship, taking place in Toronto in April.

With the Canadian title once again theirs, Team Homan will continue to represent as Team Canada at the 2025 World Women’s Curling Championship, taking place on March 15-23 in Uijeongbu, South Korea.

“[It’s] very special for us to go overseas and wear the Maple Leaf. I know we’re going to hear everyone’s cheers from South Korea,” said Homan post-tournament.

Seven spots in the women’s Olympic tournament for Milano Cortina 2026 will be awarded based on the combined standings from the 2024 and 2025 World Championships.