Curling Canada/ Michael Burns Photo

Team Jacobs is now Team Canada after victory at 2025 Brier

It came down to the final rock, but Team Jacobs emerged victorious from the 2025 Montana’s Brier on Sunday in Kelowna, British Columbia. Alberta’s Team Jacobs hoisted the trophy after a 5-3 win in the final against Manitoba’s Team Dunstone.

This is a second career Brier win for skip Brad Jacobs. He and his team of vice-skip Marc Kennedy, second Brett Gallant, lead Ben Hebert, alternate Mike Caione and coach Paul Webster will now be Team Canada at the World Men’s Curling Championship, taking place on home ice in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan from March 29 to April 6. They will also get to be Team Canada at the 2026 Brier.

Ben Herbert and Brad Jacobs hug after winning the 2025 Montana’s Brier. Curling Canada/ Michael Burns Photo

The last time Jacobs won the Brier was in 2013, on a team with two of Dunstone’s current teammates, E.J. Harnden and Ryan Harnden. This was a fifth Brier win for Hebert and fourth title for both Kennedy and Gallant.

“It’s relieving. It’s been too long since I’ve won this championship. I’ve only got two now, but I said earlier in the week that it would take a lot of pressure off the rest of my career. I hope that’s the case,” said Jacobs, who also won Olympic gold at Sochi 2014.

Team Jacobs lost the Page 1v2 qualifier on Friday, before going on a hot streak of four successive wins to take the title. That included a 7-5 win over Team Gushue, the three-time defending champions, in the semifinal earlier on Sunday. It is the second time in three years that Team Dunstone has lost in the final. They came in as the number one team in the Canadian Team Ranking System.

At the upcoming world championships, Team Jacobs will look to secure Canada’s spot in the men’s Olympic tournament. Seven spots will be awarded based on the combined standings from the 2024 and 2025 World Championships. Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026 will be decided at the Canadian Curling Trials in November 2025.