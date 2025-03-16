(AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Blondin claims mass start silver, Howe takes 1500m bronze at World Championships

Two Canadians landed on the podium on the final day of the ISU World Speed Skating Single Distances Championships in Hamar, Norway.

After securing two team medals earlier in the competition, Ivanie Blondin capped off a stellar weekend by claiming her first individual medal—a silver in the women’s mass start. Her time of 8:23.37 was enough to edge out Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida (8.23.37) and secure second place. Marijke Groenewoud of the Netherlands took the gold with a time of 8:23.17.

On the men’s side, Connor Howe secured the bronze medal in the men’s 1500m final. Clocking in at 1:44.78, Howe earned his first career World Championship medal in an individual distance.

Norway’s Peder Kongshaug took home the gold medal after stopping the clock with a time of 1:44.64, and American Jordan Stolz secured the silver medal with a time of 1:44.71.

Earlier in the weekend, the Canadian squad of Ivanie Blondin, Valérie Maltais, and Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women’s team pursuit event.

On Thursday in the women’s team sprint final, Blondin, Brooklyn McDougall and Béatrice Lamarche skated a time of 1:27.23 for a silver medal, 1.66 seconds off of the gold medallists of Team Netherlands.

Sunday marks the end of the ISU World Speed Skating Championships in Norway.