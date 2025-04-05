Grondin clinches Crystal Globe With Silver In Mont-Sainte-Anne

Canadian Éliot Grondin won a silver medal in snowboard cross at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que., Saturday and officially clinched the World Cup season title.

The 23-year-old needed to reach the podium in Saturday’s event to secure the Crystal Globe, and he accomplished the feat in style, battling hard for a second-place finish behind Austria’s Jakob Dusek. American Nathan Pare finished third.

Grondin, from Sainte-Marie, Que., is now building a mini snowboard cross dynasty with back-to-back Crystal Globes on the World Cup circuit. He’s red-hot, too, boasting two golds, three silvers, and a bronze medal this season.

On the women’s side, Tess Critchlow was the highest-placing Canadian in fifth place. France’s Lea Casta won gold.