FR
Olympic.ca Logo
Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP
Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP

Canada rolls over Latvia, wins second straight game at World Championship

Michael Charlebois' headshot. He has short black hair and is wearing a black shirt. Behind him is the sky with clouds.
By Michael Charlebois

A day after shutting out Slovenia in their tournament opener, Canada’s men’s national hockey team responded with a dominant 7-1 win over Latvia on Sunday at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden.

After falling behind 1-0 seven minutes into the first period, Canada scored seven unanswered goals to cruise to a victory.

Travis Konecny provided the equalizer off of an assist from Travis Sanheim and Sidney Crosby with 9:30 remaining in the first period to tie the game. Roughly one minute later Nate MacKinnon found the back of the net off of a feed from Bo Horvat to give Canada the 2-1 lead, and they would not look back.

Canada added three goals in the second, and two in the third to seal the game.

Marc-André Fleury made 16 saves in his World Championship debut and was named player of the game for Canada. The Canadians outshot Latvia 37-17 in the win.

10 Canadians notched a point in the blowout win. Canada’s captain Sidney Crosby has three assists, while Travis Konecny and Kent Johnson each had a pair of goals.

Canada is now 2-0 and at the top of Group A with a plus-10 goal differential. They will face off against France on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. EST.

Related Stories

View all stories

Related Athletes

Sidney Crosby

Sidney Crosby secured Canada's record 14th gold medal of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic Winter Games when he scored the "Golden…

Jarome Iginla

Jarome Iginla is a three-time Olympian and two-time Olympic medallist. He finished the Vancouver 2010 tournament with five goals and…

Matt Duchene

Matt Duchene has represented Canada at three editions of the IIHF World Championship, finishing fifth in 2013 and 2011 after...

View all athletes

Related Sports

Ice Hockey

In its basic form, hockey is a game played on ice in which teams try to score in their opponent’s…

Field Hockey

Field hockey is a unique game that combines physicality, athleticism and mental strategy. The sport dates back to Egypt, some…

Figure Skating

There are four figure skating disciplines: men’s singles, women’s singles, pairs, and ice dance. In each discipline, the skaters perform two routines---a short program/rhythm…

View all sports