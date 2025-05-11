Christine Olsson/TT News Agency via AP

Canada rolls over Latvia, wins second straight game at World Championship

A day after shutting out Slovenia in their tournament opener, Canada’s men’s national hockey team responded with a dominant 7-1 win over Latvia on Sunday at the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship in Stockholm, Sweden.

After falling behind 1-0 seven minutes into the first period, Canada scored seven unanswered goals to cruise to a victory.

Travis Konecny provided the equalizer off of an assist from Travis Sanheim and Sidney Crosby with 9:30 remaining in the first period to tie the game. Roughly one minute later Nate MacKinnon found the back of the net off of a feed from Bo Horvat to give Canada the 2-1 lead, and they would not look back.

Canada added three goals in the second, and two in the third to seal the game.

Marc-André Fleury made 16 saves in his World Championship debut and was named player of the game for Canada. The Canadians outshot Latvia 37-17 in the win.

10 Canadians notched a point in the blowout win. Canada’s captain Sidney Crosby has three assists, while Travis Konecny and Kent Johnson each had a pair of goals.

Canada is now 2-0 and at the top of Group A with a plus-10 goal differential. They will face off against France on Tuesday at 2:20 p.m. EST.