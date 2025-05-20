Fredrik Sandberg/TT via AP

Team Canada defeats Sweden at men’s hockey world championship

Team Canada defeated the host team Sweden 5-3 to close out the preliminary round of the 2025 IIHF World Championship. It was the 70th meeting of the two nations at the world championships.

The Canadians bounced back from their first loss of the tournament on Monday, a 2-1 shootout loss to Finland.

The game marked a special milestone for Team Canada forward Ryan O’Reilly, who passed Ryan Smyth for the most games played by a Canadian at the world championship, with 62 appearances.

Canada and Sweden are both powerhouse teams at these world championships. After Team Canada, Team Sweden has the most active NHL players on their roster (21). The Swedes were newly bolstered by the addition of Rasmus Sandin and William Karlsson, both of whom joined the team in Stockholm after second-round exits from the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The game got off to a hot start with a goal by Team Canada’s Travis Sanheim a mere 18 seconds in, poking one past Swedish goaltender Jacob Markstrom. Sanheim was assisted by Nathan MacKinnon and Travis Konecny.

The Swedes kept their composure, despite Marcus Johansson taking a penalty for tripping. The Swedes tied things up 1-1 with a shorthanded goal off of a solo effort from Elias Lindholm at 3:47.

Minutes later, Tyson Foerster pulled the Canadians back ahead, taking the puck hard to the net, assisted by Jared Spurgeon and Sidney Crosby.

Foerster goes hard to the net! 🚨



Foerster fonce au filet et marque! 🚨#MensWorlds | #MondialMasculinpic.twitter.com/wumTbMHQm1 — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 20, 2025

Next, Ryan O’Reilly made sure that his name was on the scoresheet for his record-breaking game. O’Reilly was assisted by a nice feed from Travis Konecny, and Nathan MacKinnon.

At 13:01 into the first period, Team Canada’s three goals on Sweden were equal to the total number that Sweden had allowed in all six of their previous preliminary games.

The first period ended with a score of 3-1, shots 11-10 in favour of Sweden.

It was a tough start to the second period for the Canadians, as back-to-back penalties by Will Cuylle and Brayden Schenn provided the Swedes with a five-on-three advantage that allowed Marcus Johansson to get one past Jordan Binnington. Johansson was assisted by Filip Forsberg and Lucas Raymond.

But the Canadians were the next to strike, with 18-year-old Macklin Celebrini outmaneuvering Markstrom for a beautiful goal off a pass from his childhood hero, Canada’s captain, Sidney Crosby.

The second period closed out with the Canadians leading 4-2, with shots the Canadians leading the shots 11-7. It was a penalty-heavy period, with Sweden taking four, and the Canadians taking five.

Nathan MacKinnon got things going for Team Canada in the third period, taking the Canadians up 5-2. MacKinnon was assisted by Travis Konecny and Ryker Evans.

With just under five minutes of play remaining, the Swedes pulled Markstrom for the extra attacker, a strategy which paid off, as Rasmus Andersson notched one past Binnington to bring the score 5-3.

Canada finishes out the tournament at the top of Group A. Next up are quarterfinals against Denmark, taking place May 22 at 4:20 ET.

