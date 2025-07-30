Swimming Canada/Ian MacNicol

Team Canada mixed 4x100m medley relay snags bronze at World Aquatics Championships

Team Canada’s mixed 4x100m medley relay team swam to a bronze medal on Wednesday at the 2025 World Aquatics Championships, taking place in Singapore.

Three-time Olympian Kylie Masse led the Canadians off on the backstroke leg. She was followed by 17-year-old Oliver Dawson on the breaststroke leg, swimming in his first senior long course world championships. Two-time Olympian Josh Liendo took on the butterfly, and three-time Olympian Taylor Ruck closed off the freestyle leg for the Canadians.

Team Canada finished in a time of 3:40.90 to take the bronze and establish a new national record, beating the mark that had been set by the team that won bronze at the 2017 World Aquatics Championships. Masse had also been a member of that record-setting team, which was the last time that Canada won a medal in the mixed 4x100m medley relay at the World Aquatics Championships.

Ingrid Wilm and Brooklyn Douthwright will also receive medals for helping Team Canada reach the podium by swimming in the heats. Wilm swam the backstoke leg in the heats, while Douthwright raced the freestyle.

The gold medal went to a team composed of neutral athletes (3:37.97), and the Chinese team swam to silver (3:39.99).

The accomplishment marks Masse’s tenth career medal at the World Aquatics Championships. Summer McIntosh also has ten medals, tying them for the most World Aquatics Championships medals earned by a Canadian swimmer.

There have been a couple close calls for the Canadians this week, with Ilya Kharun taking fourth in the men’s 200m butterfly final on Wednesday, and Masse taking fourth in the women’s 100m backstroke on Tuesday.

The world championships continue in Singapore until August 3. You can watch Team Canada compete on CBC. McIntosh will race in pursuit of her third gold medal of the meet on Thursday morning when she takes on the women’s 200m butterfly final. She already has gold medals in the women’s 400m freestyle and women’s 200m IM.