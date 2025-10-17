Bell Starting Line: Long-term support for newcomer youth sport participation

Sport is a treasured thread of the fabric of Canadian society and culture. Sport brings us together in ways that build community connection, supports our health and well-being, and teaches lifelong lessons in teamwork, communication, and perseverance.

These benefits of sport can be especially impactful for newcomers to Canada as they put down roots in their new home. However, this population is currently underserved when it comes to sport due to barriers such as cost, proximity to facilities, awareness of opportunities, and capacity of programs and clubs to support their needs.

Bell Starting Line is a long-term legacy program developed by Team Canada and Bell, specifically to address issues of accessibility and inclusivity in sport for newcomer youth in Canada.

“While Bell Starting Line provides access to sport and club memberships, the broader goal is to introduce and help build lasting pathways for young athletes, especially those who may not otherwise have the opportunity,” said Devorah Lithwick, Senior Vice President and Chief Brand Officer at Bell. “As we head into the Winter Olympics this February, Bell Starting Line will remain a key part of our campaign, reflecting our shared commitment with the Canadian Olympic Committee to grow sport participation and support athletes at all levels.”

“Bell Starting Line is a tremendous example of our shared commitment to Canadian athletes, and an important step in the COC’s commitment to get 1 million more young people engaged in sport,” said Canadian Olympic Committee CEO David Shoemaker,

Bell Starting Line will have a two-pronged approach split between sport introduction and retention, a strategy that was developed based on current research regarding diversity within sport in Canada and in consultation with Sport For Life (specifically, their New-to-Canada Long-Term Development in Sport and Physical Activity Pathway), National Sport Organizations (NSOs), Provincial Sport Organizations, and local clubs.

“When sport is made accessible, we see newcomer youth gaining confidence, building friendships, and feeling a real sense of belonging,” said Kabir Hosein, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Sport for Life. “It’s not just about physical activity only; it supports language learning, community inclusion and gives them tools for lifelong participation in their new community.”

Try it out

Bell Starting Line will focus on exposure to sport by offering events across the country to provide in-person opportunities for newcomer youth to try out sport, and have a chance to interact with Team Canada Olympians.

In its first year, Toronto and Montreal were chosen as event hubs.

Track & Field – Toronto, October 4, 2025

In collaboration with Athletics Canada, the NSO for track and field, Bell Starting Line hosted a try-athletics event at the Toronto Track and Field Centre. The York University Track and Field Club, Flying Angels Track and Field Club, and the United Tamil Sports Club, as well as Team Canada Olympians Andre De Grasse, Jacqueline Madogo, and Jazz Shukla were on hand to engage newcomer youth in track and field games and drills.

“Athletics is a low-barrier sport that welcomes people of all ages, abilities, body types, and backgrounds. As a truly global sport, it reflects and celebrates diversity, making it an ideal ‘Sport of Choice’ for newcomers to Canada as well as for Canadians everywhere,” said Chris Winter, Athletics Canada’s Director of Domestic Programs and Safe Sport, and Rio 2016 Olympian.

Speed Skating – Montreal

In collaboration with Speed Skating Canada, the NSO for both long track and short track speed skating, Bell Starting Line will host a try-speed skating event at the Arena Maurice Richard. Montreal-area speed skating clubs, as well as Team Canada Olympians, will be on ice to provide a first exposure to skating in a fun, inclusive environment.

Keeping youth in sport

The first point of contact is important for exposing youth to sport, but reducing barriers to them staying in sport is equally crucial. The second prong of Bell Starting Line’s approach is focused on system access, by providing NSOs with additional resources so that they can focus on the needs of newcomer populations.

Bell Starting Line will provide subsidized access for targeted newcomers to the track and field clubs who participated in the Toronto event. In Montreal, the program will provide free access to a six-week First Strides speed skating program, offered through the clubs that participated in the event.

Empowering clubs that are already working directly with community members is a key tenant of accessibility.

“Drawing on my experience as a newcomer to Canada and my work in sport and physical activity, I advised Team Canada and Bell on approaches that truly empower local clubs,” said Hosein. “The focus was on building authentic, lasting partnerships with organizations where newcomers already feel comfortable. By fostering these relationships, clubs can better understand and support the needs of newcomer families, helping them engage confidently in sport and setting the stage for long-term participation and success.”

Earl Letford, the founder and head coach of the Flying Angels Track and Field Club, has seen the undeniable impact that sport can have on the lives of youth throughout his career. The Flying Angels have produced numerous Olympians and national team athletes over the course of its tenure, but Letford sees the club’s most important work as fostering friendships and healthy lifestyle habits, especially in an era of technology that encourages sedentary behaviour in youth.

“If it wasn’t for sports, they’d be at home playing video games or on their phones,” said Letford. “We’re able to see them come out, get active, and start their path around a healthy lifestyle.

The events in Toronto and Montreal only mark the beginning for Bell Starting Line. The program has plans to grow and evolve over the years to incorporate more Canadian cities, and more NSO partners to make the biggest possible impact.