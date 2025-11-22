THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Bloemen and Maltais claim bronze at Calgary World Cup

Canada’s veteran speed skaters showed they’re still among the world’s best on the opening day of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Calgary. Ted-Jan Bloemen and Valérie Maltais earned bronze in the men’s 5000m and women’s 3000m, respectively.

Bloemen posted the second fastest 5000m time of his career on Friday, setting an Olympic oval track record of 6:02.26 and bringing Canadian fans to their feet. The Canadian’s mark was short-lived, as Norway’s Sander Eitrem broke it by 0.40 seconds two pairs later with a personal best time of 6:01.86 for the silver medal. American Casey Dawson pushed the mark even further during the final pairing, stopping the clock at 6:01.84 to take the record and the gold medal.

Casey Dawson, centre, of the United States, celebrates his victory with second place finisher Norway’s Sander Eitrem, left, and third place finisher Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen on the podium following the men’s 5000-metre competition during ISU World Cup speed skating in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Canada’s Ted-Jan Bloemen skates during the men’s 5000-metre competition during ISU World Cup speed skating in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

“Last week, I kept the spirits high and attacked the race the way I wanted to, but I had already seen in my health data some indicators that I was fighting off something and wasn’t completely fit. I feel 100% again now and it showed in my race,” Bloemen said following his race.

“Last season was difficult for me. I didn’t really have any good performances, so I changed my training a bit in the summer and worked really hard to get back into medal contention. Up until now this season, I didn’t have a race that proved I was back, but I knew it from my training that I was. I just wanted so bad to prove it, and today I did just that, and it was very relieving.”

Maltais continued her strong start to the season with a personal best of 3:56.45 in the 3000m, following her silver in Salt Lake City last weekend. Dutch skater Joy Beune won gold (3:54.42), while Norway’s Ragne Wiklund took silver (3:55.25).

Canada’s Valerie Maltais skates during the women’s 3000-metre competition during ISU World Cup speed skating in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Joy Beune, centre, of the Netherlands, celebrates her victory with second place finisher Norway’s Ragne Wiklund, left, and third place finisher Canada’s Valerie Maltais on the podium following the women’s 3000-metre competition during ISU World Cup speed skating in Calgary, Alta., Friday, Nov. 21, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

“I didn’t even realize it was a personal best until somebody told me! I think that somehow this race feels more like a success and I’m kind of enjoying it more,” said Maltais.

“I wanted to be on the podium again, but my focus was again on my process and how I wanted to race the race. To execute the race that I wanted to, and do have a performance like I did today, makes me proud. I felt that I was really focusing on what I was doing, knowing that I was paired with Isabelle and she was coming on strong at the end. I wanted to make sure I still had energy at the end to be able to fight, which I did.”

Isabelle Weidemann made an impressive comeback to put herself in podium contention. The 30-year-old was in tenth place midway through the race but picked up the speed to finish the distance in 3:56.66, falling just shy of the podium in fourth place. Joining them in the top ten was Ivanie Blondin, finishing eighth place with a time of 4:00.42.

Béatrice Lamarche finished sixth place in the women’s 1000m, one week after earning her first career individual podium in Salt Lake City. On Saturday, Blondin placed tenth in the 1500m final, while Laurent Dubreuil finished tenth in the first men’s 500m final.

The ISU World Cup Speed Skating in Calgary continues on Sunday with the men’s and women’s team pursuit, second 500m and the mass start.