Grenier claims bronze on home snow at Mont-Tremblant World Cup

By Ethan Diamandas

Valérie Grenier delivered a thrilling performance on Canadian snow to capture bronze at the Mont-Tremblant World Cup giant slalom Saturday.

The 29-year-old from St-Isidore, Ontario, posted a combined time of 2:17.18 to reach the podium at the ski resort near Montreal where she grew up training. Racing in front of a home crowd, Grenier climbed from fifth after the opening run to secure third place overall.

The final stretch of the event was extremely tight. New Zealand’s Alice Robinson claimed gold, finishing one second ahead of Grenier to earn her second consecutive World Cup victory. Croatia’s Zrinka Ljutic (2:17.12) took silver, and Switzerland’s Camille Rast (2:17.39) finished fourth.

Canadians Britt Richardson and Cassidy Gray placed 15th and 27th, respectively.

The World Cup stop continues Sunday with a second giant slalom event scheduled on the same course.

