Carlos Osorio/COC

“I’m obsessed!”: Team Canada x lululemon Athlete Kit for Milano Cortina 2026 earns lots of love from athletes

The reveal of the Team Canada x lululemon Athlete Kit for Milano Cortina 2026 was a milestone moment on the road to the next Olympic Winter Games.

And if the volume of responses on Instagram using the fire or heart eyes emojis is any indication, Canadian athletes are most certainly looking forward to getting their own fits in February.

Two of the models who strutted the runway during the launch event were Olympians Cassie Sharpe and Valérie Grenier. Seeing the kit for the first time—and getting to showcase to the world what Team Canada will be wearing during the Opening and Closing Ceremonies as well as on the podium—was an exciting moment for both.

“I was here for the 2022 kit reveal as well, so it feels really full circle,” said Sharpe, a two-time Olympic medallist in ski halfpipe. “And coming back as a mom and my third Olympics and being part of Canada and seeing some of the unexpected pieces that they’re going to give you, it’s really cool.”

“I feel pretty special having the chance to try this stuff on before everyone else and getting to model for it is really fun,” said Grenier, who admitted she was a little nervous about being a model, something quite different than speeding down alpine slopes.

Her immediate reaction upon seeing what she and her fellow Team Canada athletes would be wearing was pure joy.

“I love the new kit,” said Grenier. “I’m obsessed. The colours are really pretty, the designs, the fits, everything. They’re just perfect.”

Both women picked the same look as their overall favourite—the surprising-to-many, non-red and white look that will be worn during the Closing Ceremony.

“I think it’s the blue green fit,” Grenier said when asked for her top choice. “I just think the colour really pops. And I think it goes well with me. So I really like it.”

“I love the bluey green colour of the lakes, the oceans, the glaciers. It really ties in Canada, like what it means to be Canadian, and it’s kind of unexpected but super beautiful,” noted Sharpe.

But it definitely wasn’t the only look that inspired a feeling of love.

“This jacket, specifically, is my favourite piece of the whole thing,” Sharpe said, referring to the Translu Wunder Puff jacket that medallists will wear on the podium, which spotlights Canadian geographic features on its print. “The topographical maps from Canada is so cool.”

“I like the maple leaf on the back of [the travel and team announcement hoodie] that has the 13 [lines representing] the provinces and territories,” Grenier said of another standout piece for her. “I think that’s really pretty. It’s cool.”

“There’s so many cool little Easter eggs within the entire kit,” added Sharpe.

“The zipper has Canada on it, but on the other side it’s got Braille,” she said, pointing out inclusive aspects of the Athlete Kit. “They’ve really combined [Olympic and Paralympic athletes] together, which feels really awesome. And I love the vibes of it all. It feels so fun.”

While many fans attending the Olympic Games get into pin trading, it’s long been a tradition among athletes to trade pieces of their clothing kit with those of athletes from other countries. So which piece do Grenier and Sharpe believe their competitors will be begging them to trade for?

“[The] blue green puffy is just too pretty. I think that’s the one they’re gonna want,” said Grenier.

“Every year the lululemon kit is what everybody wants. And I hate trading it because I want to keep it. But I really feel like the cross body bag, everybody’s gonna want that. That’s such an iconic piece,” said Sharpe. “It’s gonna be a tough trade in.”

The Future Legacy Easy Access Bag to which Sharpe alludes is one of three Future Legacy items that are part of the latest Team Canada x lululemon collection. In partnership with the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee, 10% of all lululemon Future Legacy item sales will be directed to supporting Canadian athletes. If you want to help that cause or just dress like an Olympian or Paralympian, many items from the Milano Cortina 2026 athlete kit are now available for purchase.