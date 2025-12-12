Eric Bolte/Agence Zoom (FILE IMAGE)

Kevin Drury claims first ski cross World Cup victory in almost five years

What a way to start the FIS Ski Cross World Cup season.

On the second day of racing at the opening stop of the circuit in Val Thorens, France on Friday, Kevin Drury skied to first place in the men’s event. It is the first time he has been on the top step of a World Cup podium since February 1, 2020, nearly five years ago.

Out of the start gate, the 37-year-old Drury found himself in fourth place. But at the midway mark of the course, he took an aggressive line and was able to pass quickly into second place and then the lead, overtaking the winner of Thursday’s race, Simone Deromedis of Italy. Drury held onto first place all the way through the finish line. In a photo finish. Deromedis beat out Austria’s Tristan Takats for second place.

“I can’t really ask for much more,” Drury said. “Yesterday I got some of the unlucky side of ski cross, and today definitely some luck in the semifinals, and then the final was just a dream.

“I worked really hard this summer, got in the best fitness I’ve had. The body’s been feeling the best it has in five years, so to see that pay off really means a lot. The work that gets put in behind the scenes, it shows how much I care and how much I want this.

“It feels really good to feel like myself from five years ago.”

It is Drury’s sixth career World Cup victory and his 19th career World Cup podium. He was also on the podium at last season’s opener in Val Thorens, which had ended a podium drought of almost three years after he battled back from injuries.

Reece Howden won Friday’s small final to place fifth overall. The three-time Crystal Globe winner had been unable to advance from the first round on Thursday after a minor fall.

Drury followed Courtney Hoffos onto the podium in Val Thorens. She had placed second in the first women’s race of the season on Thursday. The 28-year-old crossed the finish line just behind Swedish star Sandra Naeslund to earn her 12th career World Cup podium. It also kept alive a streak of podium performances dating back to last season when Hoffos finished second in the last three World Cup events of 2024-25.

“Felt great to stand on the box today,” said a smiling Hoffos said after the race. “This is one of my favourite tracks and I haven’t skied here for two full years and it felt great to be back here. It was a really tough field of girls with everyone back and healthy. There was some spicy racing, and I had some luck on my side, but that’s our sport.”

In the second half of the big final, Hoffos overtook Germany’s Daniela Maier to move into second place. For Naeslund, who returned after missing all of last season with an injury, it was her 40th career World Cup win. Canada’s Brittany Phelan placed sixth overall after finishing second in the small final.

In the women’s race on Friday, Phelan, Hoffos, and Hannah Schmidt placed sixth, seventh, and eighth, respectively. Naeslund also took that win.

The Canadian ski cross team will be back in action early next week, with a night race in Arosa, Switzerland on Tuesday December 16.