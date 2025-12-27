Swimming Canada/Ian MacNicol

Summer McIntosh named Canadian Press Female Athlete of the Year for 2025

Summer McIntosh has won the Bobbie Rosenfeld Award as Female Athlete of the Year for 2025.

The 18-year-old swimmer thus wins the title awarded annually by The Canadian Press for the third consecutive year.

After winning four medals, including three golds, at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games last year, MacIntosh did it again in 2025, earning five medals, including four golds, at the 2025 World Swimming Championships held in Singapore.

She was crowned world champion in the 400m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 200m individual medley and 400m individual medley events, in addition to finishing third in the 800m freestyle.

A few months earlier, MacIntosh had also set new world records in three different events at the Canadian Swimming Trials in Victoria, British Columbia.

She thus becomes only the second woman to be awarded the Female Athlete of the Year award for the third year in a row, after figure skater Barbara Ann Scott won between 1946 and 1948.