Eight biathletes named to Team Canada for Milano Cortina 2026

A young Canadian biathlon team is ready to compete at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games.

The team of eight is led by Beijing 2022 Olympian Adam Runnalls, who will be joined by seven first time Olympic team members. Canada qualified four men’s spots and four women’s spots based on the Nations Cup ranking at the end of the 2024-25 season.

Competing alongside Runnalls in the men’s events will be Zachary Connelly, Jasper Fleming, and Logan Pletz. The women’s team features Nadia Moser, Pascale Paradis, Benita Peiffer, and Shilo Rousseau.

Runnalls competed in four events during his Olympic debut four years ago, highlighted by a sixth-place finish in the men’s 4×7.5km relay, which is Canada’s best ever Olympic result in the event. His second Olympic appearance will come at one of his favourite venues on the IBU World Cup circuit, the Anterselva Biathlon Arena.

Team Canada’s Adam Runnalls competes in the men’s biathlon 12.5km pursuit during the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games on Sunday, February 13, 2022. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC

“Being named a two-time Olympic team member is a powerful reminder of the commitment and consistency it takes to compete at the highest level of my sport,” said Runnalls. “I’m extremely excited to be heading to Milano Cortina. The race venue is a place where I’ve achieved all of my personal bests, which gives me a lot of confidence. I’ve been building toward this Olympics my entire career, and I can’t wait to give it everything I have.”

Moser has been waiting four years to make her Olympic debut after a broken ankle prevented her from being named to Team Canada for Beijing 2022. She has raced at every IBU World Championship since 2020, contributing to top eight finishes in the mixed relay in 2021 and 2023.

Nadia Moser competes in the women’s 10km pursuit during the IBU World Cup Biathlon at the Canmore Nordic Centre in Canmore, AB on March 16, 2024. (Photo: Dave Holland/Biathlon Canada)

Paradis was previously part of Team Canada at the Lausanne 2020 Winter Youth Olympic Games. Having steadily climbed the ranks, she competed at her first IBU World Championships in 2025.

“Being named to represent Team Canada honestly feels crazy and awesome. It is still surreal and I can’t believe it’s happening and it’s hard to believe that my dream as a child is actually coming true,” said Paradis. “The Youth Olympics were pretty eye opening into what it means to have many different sports and countries competing at one event. It was very inspirational, especially at a young age, and it showed me just how big this dream could be. I’m ready to ski my heart out for Canada at these Games.”

Rousseau also made her world championship debut last year. She won three medals, including two gold, at the 2023 FISU World University Games. Peiffer competed at the 2023 and 2024 IBU World Championships.

Fleming enters his first Olympic Games at just 20 years old. He made his IBU World Cup debut last season and competed at the 2025 IBU Junior World Championships. Connelly, 24, made his debut at the senior worlds last year. Pletz, 25, has competed at the last three world championships.

Biathlon at Milano Cortina 2026 will take place February 8-21.

Team Canada Biathletes at Milano Cortina 2026:

Zachary Connelly (Ottawa, Ont.)

Jasper Fleming (Squamish, B.C.)

Nadia Moser (Whitehorse, Yuk.)

Pascale Paradis (Calgary, Alta.)

Benita Peiffer (Whistler, B.C.)

Logan Pletz (Regina, Sask.)

Shilo Rousseau (Thessalon, Ont.)

Adam Runnalls (Calgary, Alta.)