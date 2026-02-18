Team Canada wins bronze in women’s 3000m relay short track speed skating

Team Canada has won the bronze medal in the women’s 3000m relay in short track speed skating at Milano Cortina 2026.

Courtney Sarault, Kim Boutin, Florence Brunelle, and Danaé Blais were the same quartet that raced in the semifinals to get Canada into the A final.

The Canadians chose to go to the front from the start of the 27-lap race. Just before the midway mark, there was click of blades that took a Dutch skater off her feet, but the Canadians maintained the lead.

It stayed like that until with just a few laps to go, Blais got off balance and slipped to third behind South Korea and Italy. But after the disappointment of missing the podium four years ago at Beijing 2022, the bronze medal was an achievement to be celebrated.

It’s Canada’s first Olympic medal in this event since Sochi 2014. Up that point, Canada had not missed the podium in the women’s 3000m relay since it was added to the Olympic program at Albertville 1992.

It’s the fourth medal of the Games for Sarault. Only one other Canadian has won that many at a single Olympic Winter Games; Cindy Klassen won five medals in long track speed skating at Turin 2006.

It’s the sixth career Olympic medal for Boutin, tying her as Canada’s most decorated Winter Olympian with Klassen and fellow short track speed skater Charles Hamelin.