Day 16: What to watch with Team Canada at Milano Cortina 2026

It’s the last day of Milano Cortina 2026. The Closing Ceremony will begin at 2:30 p.m. ET. But before the Olympic flame is extinguished, there are a few more medals to be won.

Set those alarm clocks, Team Canada fans, because this is not the Sunday for a sleep in!

Bobsleigh

The competition at the Cortina Sliding Centre comes to a close with the last two heats of four-man bobsleigh. Heat three is at 4:00 a.m. ET, followed by heat four at 6:15 a.m. ET.

Taylor Austin and his crew of Keaton Bruggeling, Mike Evelyn O’Higgins, and Shaq Murray-Lawrence were in 14th place after the first two heats. Jay Dearborn and his crew of Yohan Eskrick Parkinson, Luka Stoikos, and Mark Zanette sat 19th after day one.

Team Canada’s Taylor Austin, Keaton Bruggeling, Mike Evelyn and Shaquille Murray-Lawrence compete in the Men’s Bobsleigh Four-man Heat 1 at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Photo by Candice Ward/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Cross-Country Skiing

For the first time ever at the Olympic Games, women are competing in a 50km mass start race. This was previously contested over a distance of 30km, but is now the same as the men’s mass start race.

Katherine Stewart-Jones, Sonjaa Schmidt, Jasmine Drolet, and Amelia Wells will take on that challenge for Canada at 4:00 a.m. ET

Hockey

Team Canada will take on Team USA for the gold medal in men’s hockey at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Team Canada’s Shea Theodore (27) celebrates scoring the game tying goal against Finland with teammates Brad Marchand (63) and Tom Wilson (43) during the third period in men’s ice hockey semi-finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Friday, February 20, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

READ: Team Canada set to play United States for Olympic men’s hockey gold

It will be the first time the two rivals meet in a tournament with full NHL player participation since last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off, which Canada won. Canada hasn’t won Olympic gold in men’s hockey since the last time NHL players participated at Sochi 2014.

Freestyle Skiing

Heavy snowfall postponed the final of women’s ski halfpipe, which will now take place at 4:40 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Rachael Karker, Amy Fraser, and Cassie Sharpe were among the 12 qualifiers, but Sharpe confirmed on Saturday she would be unable to compete after sustaining a concussion when she took a hard crash in her second qualification run. Each skier will do three runs in the final, with only their best score counting towards the final results.