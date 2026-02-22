Day 16: What Team Canada did at Milano Cortina 2026

Team Canada is leaving Milano Cortina 2026 with 21 medals—5 gold, 7 silver, 9 bronze.

The last of those was claimed on Sunday as the men’s hockey final closed out the competition.

Here’s a look at what Team Canada did on Day 16.

Hockey

Canada fell 2-1 in overtime to the United States in the men’s hockey gold medal game, capturing silver. Jack Hughes scored 1:41 into overtime to give the Americans their first men’s hockey Olympic gold since Lake Placid 1980.

Cale Makar scored Canada’s lone goal, which came in the second period to make it 1-1. Canada had plenty of great scoring chances throughout the game, throwing just about everything at American goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Shots ended 42-28 in favour of Canada.

Team Canada reacts following their loss to Team USA in the gold medal game at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada’s Brad Marchand (63), Sidney Crosby (87), Drew Doughty (89), Mitch Marner (93) and Connor McDavid (97) react following their loss to Team USA in the gold medal game at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada’s Macklin Celebrini (17) crashes the net of United States’ Connor Hellebuyck (37) during the third period of the Men’s Gold Medal match at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada’s Jordan Binnington (50) walks out to the ice for warmups prior to the Men’s Gold Medal match between Canada and the United States at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Team Canada’s Tom Wilson (43) crashes into the boards as United States’ Charlie McAvoy (25) jumps over top during the second period of the Men’s Gold Medal match at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Leah Hennel/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Freestyle Skiing

After being postponed by a day because of adverse weather, the women’s ski halfpipe took place under sunny skies. Amy Fraser laid down a great run in her third trip down the pipe, getting 88.00 points to improve on her first run score of 85.00. But it left her just outside a podium position, as she finished fourth by 4.5 points.

Canada’s Amy Fraser hugs Canada’s Rachael Karker during the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Team Canada’s Amy Fraser competes in the Women’s Freeski Halfpipe Finals at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Italy on Sunday, February 22, 2026. Photo by Darren Calabrese/COC *MANDATORY CREDIT*

Beijing 2022 bronze medallist Rachael Karker got 79.50 points for her second run, which put her in seventh place. Two-time Olympic medallist Cassie Sharpe had placed third in the qualification round, but was unable to compete in the final after sustaining a concussion in her second run during that qualification round.

Cross-Country Skiing

In the first ever women’s 50km mass start event at the Olympic Games, Jasmine Drolet was the top Canadian, placing 17th in 2:31:34.1. It was her first ever race over that distance. Sonjaa Schmidt place 25th in 2:34:44.7, Katherine Stewart-Jones was 27th in 2:36:35.1, with Amelia Wells just behind here in 28th in 2:36:47.9.

Katherine Stewart-Jones, from left, Amelia Wells and Sonjaa Schmidt, of Canada, react after crossing the finish line in the cross country skiing women’s 50km mass start classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Hailey Swirbul, of the United States, and Jasmine Drolet, of Canada, right, compete in the cross country skiing women’s 50km mass start classic at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Tesero, Italy, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

“I started out really fast and was a bit worried,” said Drolet. “I was really nervous before the race started, but as the race went on, I just kind of skied into it and decided to ski at my own pace and my own rhythm up the hills. It ended up getting better and better.”

Bobsleigh

Taylor Austin and his crew of Keaton Bruggeling, Mike Evelyn O’Higgins, and Shaq Murray-Lawrence finished 14th in the four-man event with a four heat combined time of 3:40.29.

Jay Dearborn and his crew of Yohan Eskrick-Parkinson, Luka Stoikos, and Mark Zanette just made the cut for the fourth and final heat, finishing 20th in 3:41.16.